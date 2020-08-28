Ali Fazal Responds To ‘Blink And Miss’ Comment On Death On The Nile’s Trailer: I’ve Learnt To Ignore

Ali Fazal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the Kenneth Branagh directorial, Death On The Nile. The film's trailer dropped recently and Ali's feature in it was short but powerful. However, a news report described it as a 'blink and miss appearance'.

Ali responded to this and said that he has conditioned himself to not pay much attention to such things but his fiancé Richa Chadha has also taught him that some things are not acceptable.

Speaking to Mid-Day in an interview, Ali said, "I had learnt to ignore and move on until Richa pointed out that some things are not acceptable. There is no need to pull your own people down. I have conditioned myself to not let social media affect me much. We live in a world where bots manage to sway trends, so it is hard to sift the real from the fake. But I am hopeful that we will come out of this age of information overload and find our bearings."

Richa had fiercely defended Ali over a news report's 'blink and miss' comment. "Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?" she had tweeted.

Ali's feature in the trailer won him much appreciation among fans and his colleagues in the Hindi film industry who all expressed that they cannot wait to watch him in the film.

Death On The Nile is a follow up to the film Murder On The Orient Express. Apart from Ali, it also stars Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Leticia Wright, Emma Mackey and others. The film is scheduled for release on October 23, 2020.

