Amber Heard Reacts To Online Petition Demanding Her Removal From Aquaman 2

Amber Heard On Returning As Mera

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Heard said she is excited to start filming for Aquaman 2 which is tentatively set to go on floor next year. "I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back. I'm so excited to film that."

Amber Heard On Online Petition Demanding Her Removal

She also condemned the petition calling it a "paid campaign" against her. She added, "Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Amber Heard Will Be Suing Johnny Depp

Earlier this month, Johnny Depp lost his legal battle against the UK paper that called him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article. Johnny Depp reportedly will be suing Heard for $50 million in the US, in a trial set to take place next year for an article she wrote in Washington Post, about being a domestic abuse survivor. Meanwhile, reports claimed that Heard is also counter-suing him for $100 million, claiming that Depp has started a global campaign against her.