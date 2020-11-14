Amber Heard Reacts To Online Petition Demanding Her Removal From Aquaman 2
Amber Heard recently opened up about reprising her role as Mera for her upcoming Aquaman sequel. The news came a few days after her ex-husband Johnny Depp announced that he was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts series and will no longer play dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The studio has also confirmed that Depp's role will be recast before Fantastic Beasts 3 opens in theatres next year.
Fans of Johnny Depp have since expressed unrest about Depp's departure while Amber Heard continued to shoot for Warner Bros's upcoming Zack Synder Justice League. A petition was also started demanding her removal from the Jason Momoa-starrer movie Aquaman 2. It has over one million petitioners in one week.
Amber Heard On Returning As Mera
Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Heard said she is excited to start filming for Aquaman 2 which is tentatively set to go on floor next year. "I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back. I'm so excited to film that."
Amber Heard On Online Petition Demanding Her Removal
She also condemned the petition calling it a "paid campaign" against her. She added, "Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."
Amber Heard Will Be Suing Johnny Depp
Earlier this month, Johnny Depp lost his legal battle against the UK paper that called him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article. Johnny Depp reportedly will be suing Heard for $50 million in the US, in a trial set to take place next year for an article she wrote in Washington Post, about being a domestic abuse survivor. Meanwhile, reports claimed that Heard is also counter-suing him for $100 million, claiming that Depp has started a global campaign against her.
