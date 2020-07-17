Amber Heard's Ex Assistant: She Twisted My Sexual Assault Story For Her Own Use

Amber Heard's former personal assistant Kate James gave testimony in favour of Johnny Depp during the hearing in his libel trial against a British tabloid newspaper, that accused the actor of abusing ex-wife Heard during their relationship. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has strongly denied abusing Heard. In the previous hearing, Depp's security guard Malcolm Connolly claimed that Johnny Depp was bullied as opposed to The Sun's statement in the paper. On Wednesday, Heard's former assistant Kate James said that she was shocked to hear Amber twist her (James) own story of sexual abuse in court as hers.

James via a video link from Los Angeles told the court that she had shared the 26-year-old incident with Amber while working for her between 2012 and 2015. "She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use," James said.

"I am a sexual violence survivor and that's very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one," she added.

According to reports, Heard is due to give evidence in the case later this week. The actress and model has made 14 allegations of violence against Depp between 2013 and 2016. Depp and Heard first met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and later married in Los Angeles in February 2015.

Amber Heard filed for divorce the following year, and it was finalized in 2017.

