Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Threw Bottles At Her Like Grenades, Denies Severing His Finger

Amber Heard Gave Her Testimony On Wednesday

The model and actress said she got "angry at times but not into a rage that would cause me to throw anything at him." She also confessed to have broken one bottle during their second evening together in Australia and said, "I regret I did that."

Describing the incident Amber shared what happened next and revealed that Depp after her smashing a bottle and started throwing bottles. "He started picking them up one by one and throwing them like grenades or bombs," she said. "One after the other after the other, in my direction, and I felt glass breaking behind me. I would be shocked if Johnny remembers any of this himself, but I was there," Heard said.

Amber Revealed Depp Was High On Cocaine And MDMA

She testified that Depp was high on cocaine and MDMA at the time. Talking about his severed finger and putting out a cigarette on his cheek, she said it was something that Depp used to do to himself. "I was standing right in front of him. It was deliberate."

According to medical notes made by a nurse Erin Boerum, after the incident, she didn't notice any bruises but bleeding on her lip. To which Amber said, "I had two black eyes, a broken nose, a broken rib .... I had bruises all over my body."

Amber Claimed She Hid Her Bruises By Make-up

Amber Heard also opened up about the bruises on her body and said she used to apply make-up to cover them. A clip of Heard's appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, the day after the alleged 2015 incident was played for the court, and it showed her looking perfectly fine.

Melanie Inglessis, Heard's makeup artist live from LA, revealed that she camouflaged the injuries with concealer ahead of the show. She said the concealer was "very effective because, to my recollection, they were not that dark or that inflamed. ... I don't remember having trouble covering them".

Depp and Heard met in 2011 on the sets of The Rum Diary, and later got married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Next year, Heard filed for divorce which was finalized in 2017.