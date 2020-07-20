Amber Heard To Be Questioned In London Court Over Allegations Against Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is set to present evidence on Monday, July 20, as part of Johnny Depp's libel case against a British tabloid, The Sun. The model and actress claimed she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp, while they were married (2015-2017).
Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, for calling the Hollywood actor a 'wife-beater' in an article published by The Sun. The article also questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise, while the actor was shooting for Crimes Of Grindelwald. For the past two weeks, Depp has provided evidence to prove his innocence. The court has also heard testimonies from a number of people including Heard's ex-assistant and Depp's security guard.
Johnny Depp Denied All Allegation By Former Wife Amber Heard
Johnny Depp has denied the claims of being violent and went on to reveal that Amber regularly assaulted him. The court was presented with pictures of Heard with two black eyes and another facial injury, which she claims were caused by Johnny Depp. Whereas Depp claimed that her accusations are a hoax and has accused Heard of having affairs with co-stars and Telsa Chief Elon Musk.
Concierge Reveals Elon Musk Often Visited Amber While Married To Depp
During the recent hearing, Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Los Angeles building where Johnny Depp and Heard lived while married testified that Elon Musk had visited Heard regularly late at night from March 2015.
Amber Has Been Given Three Days To Present Evidence
Many testimonies in the court have concurred with Depp's version of the events. Depp's former relationship partners, Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children, and actress Winona Ryder also supported Depp's claims and said that he was never violent. Heard has been given three days to present her side and evidence. According to reports, her sister Whitney may also be called as one of the witnesses.
Amber Heard's Ex Assistant: She Twisted My Sexual Assault Story For Her Own Use
Johnny Depp's Security Guard Claims Actor Was Being Bullied Not Amber Heard