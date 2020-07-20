Amber Heard To Be Questioned In London Court Over Allegations Against Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Denied All Allegation By Former Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has denied the claims of being violent and went on to reveal that Amber regularly assaulted him. The court was presented with pictures of Heard with two black eyes and another facial injury, which she claims were caused by Johnny Depp. Whereas Depp claimed that her accusations are a hoax and has accused Heard of having affairs with co-stars and Telsa Chief Elon Musk.

Concierge Reveals Elon Musk Often Visited Amber While Married To Depp

During the recent hearing, Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Los Angeles building where Johnny Depp and Heard lived while married testified that Elon Musk had visited Heard regularly late at night from March 2015.

Amber Has Been Given Three Days To Present Evidence

Many testimonies in the court have concurred with Depp's version of the events. Depp's former relationship partners, Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children, and actress Winona Ryder also supported Depp's claims and said that he was never violent. Heard has been given three days to present her side and evidence. According to reports, her sister Whitney may also be called as one of the witnesses.