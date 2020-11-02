Amul Pays Tribute To Sean Connery: A Diamond Is Forever

Jason Connery On His Father's Last Moments

The Scottish actor, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, reportedly died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas. His son, Jason Connery had revealed that the late actor had been "unwell for some time". Jason said, his father "had many of his family members, who could be in the Bahamas, around him" when he died overnight in Nassau. Notably, much of the Bond film Thunderball had been filmed there.

Sean Connery Worked In Films For Seven Decades

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," James added.

Connery Won An Oscar In 1988 For The Untouchables

Sean Connery had appeared in seven James Bond spy thrillers. In the seven decades of his acting career, Connery also won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables. Some of his other well-known films include The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Rock and others.