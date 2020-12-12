Angelina Jolie's Zombie Look-Alike Jailed For 10 Years Over Social Media Posts

The Iranian 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' who's social media name is Sahar Tabar, has been jailed for 10 years. According to reports, Tabar was arrested last year over her social media activities and has now been charged with blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging corruption among youth. But as per News 18 report, the teenager had later revealed that apart from blasphemy and leading young people to corruption, she has been cleared of other charges.

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, rose to fame in 2017 after she reportedly underwent 50 surgeries to make her look like the Hollywood actor, Angelina Jolie. She later revealed that she underwent some surgeries like nose job, lip fillers and liposuction, but the looks on her social media posts were achieved through make-up and editing.

Tabar, now 19, was arrested on October 5, 2019, in Iran, along with three other female Instagram influencers. A report in Daily Mail revealed that Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad spoke to Tabar's lawyer, and confirmed that the influencer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for "promoting public corruption."

Alinejad shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used makeup & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed." The journalist also reached out to Angelina Jolie seeking help to get Tabar released from the prison. She said, "Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid."

During an interaction, Tabar had opened up about her looks and how fans believed she underwent the surgeries. "This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face. I did not even think about being like Jolie. Also, I did not want to resemble the cartoon character the Corpse Bride," Times Now quoted her as saying.

Back in April, it was reported that Tabar had contracted Coronavirus.

