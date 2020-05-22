Anil Kapoor Reveals He Auditioned For A Role In Christopher Nolan’s Inception

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Tenet, has got fans super pumped for its release. Tenet's trailer dropped today and has got audiences buzzing with excitement.

Appreciating the trailer of Tenet, Anil Kapoor tweeted that he is sure it will audiences back to theatres to watch it, as cinemas have taken a big hit from the Coronavirus pandemic. He also revealed that he once met Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception. Although it didn't work out, he was happy to get a signed Batman DVD cover for his son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Anil wrote in a tweet, "Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_! The @TENETFilm trailer is amazing & I know it will bring the audiences back in the theatres to watch it."

Inception featured a star cast including Leonardo Di Caprio, Joseph Gordon Lewitt, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Ellen Page. It went on to become one of his most popular movies, and is much talked about even years after its release.

Tenet, on the other hand, stars Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia alongside Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine and others. The film is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020.

