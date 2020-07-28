Anupam Kher Reveals Story Behind Photo With Robert De Niro; Says It’s His Most Priceless Possession

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Posting the monochrome photo which was shot in De Niro's apartment, Anupam shared the story behind the picture where they both are pointing fingers towards each other.

Anupam captioned the post, "Story of this pic: There won't be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won't be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor #RobertDeNiro. As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in #SilverLiningPlaybook but will also have the good fortune of calling him my friend."

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher's Fanboy Moment With Michael Jackson; 'Broke A Barricade And Almost Hugged MJ'

He continued, "This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by #DavidORussell, director of SLP. As always I had requested for a picture and as always he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture. And then in almost slow motion I saw his hand going up and pointing his finger towards me in the similar manner. Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment. And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me this will always be my most priceless possession. Jai Ho. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #TaxiDriver #GodFather #RagingBull #CapeFear #NewYorkNewYork #AnalyseThis #Awakening #TheIntern #TheIrishman."

Anupam was part of the romantic comedy-drama directed by David O. Russell, Silver Linings Playbook. The film starred Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in lead roles.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari To Be Discharged From Hospital; Doctors Declare Her 'Healthy'