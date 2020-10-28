Avatar 2: Makers Reveal Kate Winslet's Behind-The-Scenes Underwater Look

The official Twitter account of James Cameron's Avatar has been sharing hints and teasing looks from the upcoming films since the shooting commenced. The team on Tuesday treated fans with a behind-the-scenes photo of actress Kate Winslet in her character get up, underwater.

In the photo, Kate can be seen dressed in a swimsuit and wearing weights around her waist. While wearing a nose clip, Kate can be seen walking at the bottom of the tank and flashing giant wings or fins across the length of her arms.

For the unversed, the weights are in order to keep the actress immersed at the bottom of a massive water tank during shots, meanwhile, the nose clip helps the actors hold their breath underwater. Talking about her longest breath-hold, Kate had told The Hollywood reporter, "I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff."

Sigourney Weaver Shooting Underwater For Avatar Sequels The details of Kate's character is still under wraps. Her first underwater look was revealed by the team when the shooting began earlier this year. The Twitter account also gave fans a sneak-peek picture featuring Sigourney Weaver while performing an underwater stunt. "From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!" read a post on Avatar's official Twitter account. Makers Have Wrapped Up Avatar 2 Shoot for the sequels had been put on hold back in March 2020 due to Coronavirus concerns. However, the filming quickly began in New Zealand in June 2020. James Cameron recently revealed that they are wrapping up Avatar 3. "I'm down in New Zealand shooting -- we're shooting the remainder of the live-action, we've got about 10 per cent left to go. We're 100 per cent complete on Avatar 2, and we're sort of 95 per cent complete on Avatar 3." said James. Avatar 2 Will Release In 2022 In July, Cameron announced that due to the "unexpected" delay, the release date for Avatar 2 has been pushed back to December 2022.

