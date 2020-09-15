Avatar Deleted Scene: James Cameron Set Up The Story For Avatar 2 A Decade Ago

James Cameron is currently busy shooting for the upcoming sequels to Avatar. The film's official Twitter page often shares glimpses from the sets and updates on the film's progress. Now, a report has claimed that the set up for Avatar 2's story was revealed in a deleted scene of original Avatar film.

Avatar which released in 2019 has been one of the best releases Hollywood has seen in a decade. Even before James Cameron began work on Avatar 2, it was known that the director had a franchise in mind for the story. Incidentally, he had also laid out the foundation for Avatar 2 but it didn't make it to the final cut of the film.

According to the latest update from the sets, the cast is extensively shooting for underwater scenes for the next instalment, set to release in 2022. Meanwhile, a deleted scene from the original shows the Na'vi tribe with children and pregnant women moving into the vast water bodies on the planet.

Avatar 2 Will Opens Several Years After The Original The film is set to open several years after the events in the first film. Jake Sully chooses to live as a Na'vi and starts a family with Neytiri. Some of the film's listed cast also confirmed the theory, as the sequels stars Jamie Flatters as the oldest son Neteyam, Britain Dalton as the middle child Lo'ak, and Trinity Bliss as the young daughter Tuktirey. The Deleted Scene Shows The Na'vi Tribe Heading To Waters With Children In another deleted scene in the film, Jake is teasing Neytiri's pregnancy. After Jake and Neytiri share an intimate moment under the Tree of Voices, a voice over by Jake towards the end of the film has him discussing "new life". He is then shown touching Neytiri's belly. Though the scene didn't make it to the final cut for Avatar, hopefully, it shows up as flashback in Avatar 2. Avatar 2 Will Release In 2022 Producer Jon Landeau also teased about the story revolving around Jake and Neytiri's family. He had said that the story talks about what a family will do to stick together. Many details about the project have been made public, but certain reports claimed that Jake's clan is travelling across Pandora for unknown reasons.

