Avengers Directors Joe And Anthony Russo React To Criticism Of Lack Of Diversity In Marvel Films

Anthony Mackie Criticised Marvel For Lack Of Diversity

In an interview with MovieMaker, the Russo siblings spoke about Mackie's remarks and agreed with him, saying that there is a need for diversity and inclusion across the movie industry. Joe said, "I think we can always all do better at diversity, constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry, so he's not wrong at all, I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera."

Anthony Russo On MAckie's Comment

Anthony Russo added, "We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he's an amazing person, and we've loved our collaboration with him. He's a very smart guy."

Over the years, Marvel has been called out for the lack of diversity. The studio is now working on introducing more diverse superheros to the cinematic universe.

The Eternals To Feature First Gay Superhero

In February 2020, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the upcoming film, The Eternals would finally feature an openly gay superhero. He said, "He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is." Marvel is also set to introduce the studio's first east-Asian superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.