BAFTA 2020: Sam Mendes's 1917 Wins The Night With Seven Awards

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place over the weekend, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain. Along with celebrities, Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger and more, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present during the awards night.

While the nominees were similar to other awards during the season, many have expressed their distress regarding the lack of diversity in the nominations. While all-white names were shortlisted for leading actor and actress category, all-male names were seen for the director's category.

The committee received quite the backlash for the same on social media as well, hashtag #BaftasSoWhite soon began trending on social media. Actor Joaquin Phoenix also opened up about the lack of diversity during his acceptance speech for Best Actor.

Here is the full winners' list for BAFTA 2020,

Sam Mendes' 1917 went on to receive seven awards including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Special Visual Effects.

Best Leading Actress - Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Leading Actor - Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best Supporting Actress - Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best Supporting Actor - Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Best Original Score and Best Casting - Joker

Best Film Not In English Language and Best Original Screenplay - Parasite

Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director or producer - Bait

Best Documentary - For Sama

Best Animated Film - Klaus

Best Adapted Screenplay - Jojo Rabbit

Best Editing - Le Mans '66

Best Costume Design - Little Women

Best Make-up & Hair - Bombshell

Best British Short Animation - Grandad Was A Romantic

Best British Short Film - Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)

EE Rising Star Award - Michael Ward

The night did present a few diverse honours including Micheal Ward from Top Boy and Blue Story who won the Rising Star Award. Apart from him, Korea's Bong Joon-ho also took home two awards, including best original screenplay. Taika Waititi who is of Maori descent was honoured with best-adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

