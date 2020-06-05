    For Quick Alerts
      BAFTA TV Awards 2020 Nominations: Chernobyl, The Crown, And Fleabag Dominate The List

      The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for Best of Television Broadcast in the United Kingdom. The organisers revealed that they received over 500 entries, and shows like HBO's Chernobyl and Netflix's The Crown are leading the list with the highest nominations.

      BAFTA TV Awards nominations were announced on Thursday in two categories- Television and Television Craft. According to reports, while the Television Craft Awards will be announced on Friday, July 17, and the British Academy Television Awards will be held on Friday July 31.

      Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards show will be held virtually and all nominees have been asked to film their speeches. The live event of the show will be hosted by actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade without a big audience. BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar told Reuters TV, "All those details are being worked out at the moment because the social distancing rules are changing. What we can say at the moment is that there will be a show in a studio and we're working out the participants."

      HBO's Chernobyl has received 14 nominations including best actor for Jared Harris, supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, while Netflix's show The Crown has seven nominations followed by Fleabag, which has received six nominations.

      Here are the nominees for BAFTA TV Awards in leading categories,

      Killing Eve

      Killing Eve

      Leading Actress

      Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

      Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing

      Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

      Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty

      Leading Actor

      Stephen Graham, The Virtues

      Jared Harris, Chernobyl

      Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

      Callum Turner, The Capture

      Supporting Actress

      Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World

      Helen Behan, The Virtues

      Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

      Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

      Supporting Actor

      Joe Absolom, A Confession

      Josh O'Connor, The Crown

      Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji

      Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

      Entertainment Performance

      Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order

      Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

      Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You

      Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

      Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

      Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

      Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

      Youssef Kerkour, Home

      Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

      Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

      Sian Clifford, Fleabag

      Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

      Sarah Kendall, Frayed

      Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

      Fleabag

      Fleabag

      Drama Series

      The Crown

      The End Of The F***Ing World

      Gentleman Jack

      Giri/Haji

      Single Drama

      Brexit: The Uncivil War

      Elizabeth Is Missing

      The Left Behind

      Responsible Child

      Mini-Series

      A Confession

      Chernobyl

      The Victim

      The Virtues

      Soap And Continuing Drama

      Casualty

      Coronation Street

      Emmerdale

      Holby City

      International

      Euphoria

      Succession

      Unbelievable

      When They See Us

      Entertainment Programme

      The Greatest Dancer

      The Rap Game UK

      Strictly Come Dancing

      The Voice UK

      The Crown

      The Crown

      Comedy Entertainment Programme

      The Graham Norton Show

      The Last Leg

      The Ranganation

      Taskmaster

      Scripted Comedy

      Catastrophe

      Derry Girls

      Fleabag

      Stath Lets Flats

      Features

      Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

      The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

      Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

      Snackmasters

      Must-See Moment

      Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne

      Fleabag, Confessional scene

      Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King

      Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy

      Line of Duty, John Corbett's death

      Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor

      Current Affairs

      Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

      The Hunt for Jihadi John

      Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama)

      Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure)

      Single Documentary

      The Abused

      David Harewood: Psychosis And Me

      The Family Secret

      The Last Survivors

      Chernobyl

      Chernobyl

      Factual Series

      Crime and Punishment

      Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

      Leaving Neverland

      Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure

      Reality And Constructed Factual

      Celebrity Gogglebox

      Harry's Heroes: The Full English

      Race Across The World

      RuPaul's Drag Race UK

      Specialist Factual

      8 Days: To The Moon And Back

      Seven Worlds, One Planet

      Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

      Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

      News Coverage

      Hong Kong Protests

      ITV News At Ten: Election Results

      Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

      Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime

      Sport

      2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa -

      ICC Cricket World Cup Final

      Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA

      Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

      Live Event

      Blue Planet Live

      Election 2019 Live: The Results

      Glastonbury 2019

      Operation Live

      Short-Form Programme

      Anywhere But Westminster

      Brain In Gear

      Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

      Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts)

      Majority of the shows listed in the nominations have a huge fan following, netizens are excited to see who will take the winning trophies home on July 31.

      Friday, June 5, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
