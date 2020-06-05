BAFTA TV Awards 2020 Nominations: Chernobyl, The Crown, And Fleabag Dominate The List
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for Best of Television Broadcast in the United Kingdom. The organisers revealed that they received over 500 entries, and shows like HBO's Chernobyl and Netflix's The Crown are leading the list with the highest nominations.
BAFTA TV Awards nominations were announced on Thursday in two categories- Television and Television Craft. According to reports, while the Television Craft Awards will be announced on Friday, July 17, and the British Academy Television Awards will be held on Friday July 31.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards show will be held virtually and all nominees have been asked to film their speeches. The live event of the show will be hosted by actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade without a big audience. BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar told Reuters TV, "All those details are being worked out at the moment because the social distancing rules are changing. What we can say at the moment is that there will be a show in a studio and we're working out the participants."
HBO's Chernobyl has received 14 nominations including best actor for Jared Harris, supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, while Netflix's show The Crown has seven nominations followed by Fleabag, which has received six nominations.
Here are the nominees for BAFTA TV Awards in leading categories,
Killing Eve
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Leading Actor
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji
Callum Turner, The Capture
Supporting Actress
Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World
Helen Behan, The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Supporting Actor
Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Entertainment Performance
Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour, Home
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Fleabag
Drama Series
The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
Single Drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child
Mini-Series
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues
Soap And Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
International
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Entertainment Programme
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The Crown
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
Taskmaster
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats
Features
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Snackmasters
Must-See Moment
Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne
Fleabag, Confessional scene
Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King
Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy
Line of Duty, John Corbett's death
Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor
Current Affairs
Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
The Hunt for Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama)
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure)
Single Documentary
The Abused
David Harewood: Psychosis And Me
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors
Chernobyl
Factual Series
Crime and Punishment
Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
Leaving Neverland
Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure
Reality And Constructed Factual
Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
Race Across The World
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Specialist Factual
8 Days: To The Moon And Back
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story
News Coverage
Hong Kong Protests
ITV News At Ten: Election Results
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa -
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final
Live Event
Blue Planet Live
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
Short-Form Programme
Anywhere But Westminster
Brain In Gear
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts)
Majority of the shows listed in the nominations have a huge fan following, netizens are excited to see who will take the winning trophies home on July 31.
