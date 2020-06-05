BAFTA TV Awards 2020 Nominations: Chernobyl, The Crown, And Fleabag Dominate The List

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for Best of Television Broadcast in the United Kingdom. The organisers revealed that they received over 500 entries, and shows like HBO's Chernobyl and Netflix's The Crown are leading the list with the highest nominations.

BAFTA TV Awards nominations were announced on Thursday in two categories- Television and Television Craft. According to reports, while the Television Craft Awards will be announced on Friday, July 17, and the British Academy Television Awards will be held on Friday July 31.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards show will be held virtually and all nominees have been asked to film their speeches. The live event of the show will be hosted by actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade without a big audience. BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar told Reuters TV, "All those details are being worked out at the moment because the social distancing rules are changing. What we can say at the moment is that there will be a show in a studio and we're working out the participants."

HBO's Chernobyl has received 14 nominations including best actor for Jared Harris, supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, while Netflix's show The Crown has seven nominations followed by Fleabag, which has received six nominations.

Here are the nominees for BAFTA TV Awards in leading categories,

Killing Eve Leading Actress Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty Leading Actor Stephen Graham, The Virtues Jared Harris, Chernobyl Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji Callum Turner, The Capture Supporting Actress Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World Helen Behan, The Virtues Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy Supporting Actor Joe Absolom, A Confession Josh O'Connor, The Crown Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl Entertainment Performance Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show Male Performance In A Comedy Programme Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education Youssef Kerkour, Home Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen Female Performance In A Comedy Programme Sian Clifford, Fleabag Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam Sarah Kendall, Frayed Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Fleabag Drama Series The Crown The End Of The F***Ing World Gentleman Jack Giri/Haji Single Drama Brexit: The Uncivil War Elizabeth Is Missing The Left Behind Responsible Child Mini-Series A Confession Chernobyl The Victim The Virtues Soap And Continuing Drama Casualty Coronation Street Emmerdale Holby City International Euphoria Succession Unbelievable When They See Us Entertainment Programme The Greatest Dancer The Rap Game UK Strictly Come Dancing The Voice UK The Crown Comedy Entertainment Programme The Graham Norton Show The Last Leg The Ranganation Taskmaster Scripted Comedy Catastrophe Derry Girls Fleabag Stath Lets Flats Features Joe Lycett's Got Your Back The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Snackmasters Must-See Moment Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne Fleabag, Confessional scene Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy Line of Duty, John Corbett's death Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor Current Affairs Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches) The Hunt for Jihadi John Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) Single Documentary The Abused David Harewood: Psychosis And Me The Family Secret The Last Survivors Chernobyl Factual Series Crime and Punishment Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer Leaving Neverland Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure Reality And Constructed Factual Celebrity Gogglebox Harry's Heroes: The Full English Race Across The World RuPaul's Drag Race UK Specialist Factual 8 Days: To The Moon And Back Seven Worlds, One Planet Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story News Coverage Hong Kong Protests ITV News At Ten: Election Results Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime Sport 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup Final Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final Live Event Blue Planet Live Election 2019 Live: The Results Glastonbury 2019 Operation Live Short-Form Programme Anywhere But Westminster Brain In Gear Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts)

Majority of the shows listed in the nominations have a huge fan following, netizens are excited to see who will take the winning trophies home on July 31.

