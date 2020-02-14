    For Quick Alerts
      Batman: Robert Pattinson Rocks Batsuit As Dark Knight In First Look

      Director Matt Reeves has finally dropped the first look at the New Batman, aka Robert Pattinson. Matt shared a camera test of Robert on Vimeo Thursday wearing the iconic cape and cowl.

      The clip does not reveal much but the logo, Robert's look and the Batman theme composed by composer Michael Giacchino who has also composed music for Marvel's Doctor Strange and Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

      It showcases black and red colours, which could be an inspiration from Batman: Beyond animated series. It showcased futuristic Batman, Terry McGinnis, who was an apprentice and later revealed to be Bruce's son.

      However, Warner Brothers in January confirmed Pattinson will be seen as the Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman and the billionaire Bruce Wayne. Other cast members include Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright plays James Gordon, and Colin Farrell will be seen as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

      Peter Sarsgaard has also been cast as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, reports suggest it could be a fake or undercover name for Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. Batman is said to hit theatres in June 2021.

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
