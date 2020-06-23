Batman & Robin Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Passes Away At 80

Joel Schumacher, the celebrated director of classic films in the Batman series like Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), has passed away at the age of 80 after battling cancer. Joel, also known for teen cult classics like The Lost Boys, passed away in New York City, according to a statement by publicist ID-PR.

Joel Schumacher "passed away quietly from cancer this morning after a year-long battle. He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators," the statement said.

Prior to his Hollywood career, the legendary director attended art school and worked as a window designer for a New York women's accessories store. He started his career in Hollywood as a costume designer in the 1970s.

Joel Started Working As A Costume Designer He had worked in Woody Allen's Sleeper (1973) and Interiors (1978). His first film as a director released in 1985 starring Brat Pack. The coming-of-age drama was titled as St Elmo's Fire and made quiet the noise at the box office. Joel Has Also Directed Teen Cult Films Like The Lost Boys Joel also directed The Lost Boys (1987) and sci-fi Flatliners (1990), and went on to take over the directing of the Batman comic book adaptation franchise, from Tim Burton. The first film starring Val Kilmer performed well at the box office. Joel Helped Launch Some Today's A List Actors According to reports, Joel Schumacher also launched some of today's A-list actors like Matthew McConaughey in 1996's A Time to Kill, Colin Farrell in Tigerland (2000) and Phone Booth (2003).

