    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Batman & Robin Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Passes Away At 80

      By
      |

      Joel Schumacher, the celebrated director of classic films in the Batman series like Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), has passed away at the age of 80 after battling cancer. Joel, also known for teen cult classics like The Lost Boys, passed away in New York City, according to a statement by publicist ID-PR.

      Batman & Robin Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Passes Away At 80

      Joel Schumacher "passed away quietly from cancer this morning after a year-long battle. He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators," the statement said.

      Prior to his Hollywood career, the legendary director attended art school and worked as a window designer for a New York women's accessories store. He started his career in Hollywood as a costume designer in the 1970s.

      Joel Started Working As A Costume Designer

      Joel Started Working As A Costume Designer

      He had worked in Woody Allen's Sleeper (1973) and Interiors (1978). His first film as a director released in 1985 starring Brat Pack. The coming-of-age drama was titled as St Elmo's Fire and made quiet the noise at the box office.

      Joel Has Also Directed Teen Cult Films Like The Lost Boys

      Joel Has Also Directed Teen Cult Films Like The Lost Boys

      Joel also directed The Lost Boys (1987) and sci-fi Flatliners (1990), and went on to take over the directing of the Batman comic book adaptation franchise, from Tim Burton. The first film starring Val Kilmer performed well at the box office.

      Joel Helped Launch Some Today's A List Actors

      Joel Helped Launch Some Today's A List Actors

      According to reports, Joel Schumacher also launched some of today's A-list actors like Matthew McConaughey in 1996's A Time to Kill, Colin Farrell in Tigerland (2000) and Phone Booth (2003).

      The Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dies At 88: Fans Pay Tribute The Bilbo Baggins Way

      Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Is Not An Origin Story, Says Matt Reeves

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X