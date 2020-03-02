Ben Stiller To Join Vin Diesel's F9: Fast Saga Family?

The first trailer of Vin Diesel's F9 was released last month in Miami, along with the cast and cars it also shocked fans with the return of Han Lue. The recent rumours about the film, however, state something even more shocking. Based on paper-thin information, several tabloids have suggested the film will also star actor-comedian Ben Stiller.

Best known for his comic films like Night at the Museum series and Zoolander, the actor does not seem like someone who is a part of an action franchise like The Fast and The Furious.

Page Six on February 29, reported that the site was told, Ben Stiller would have a role in F9. In addition, it also said that Stiller was "due to begin shooting scenes for F9 soon." The film has already completed principal photography in November 2019 and is all set to release in May 2020.

If the actor is set to star in F9, Ben could be a part of reshoots and will probably have a cameo or an extended cameo in the film. F9 is already introducing and reintroducing several characters and it wouldn't be a surprise if the next big villain for Fast and Furious 10 turns out to be Ben Stiller. A few years back, no one expected Charlize Theron to be Cipher, and she is returning for her third film as the villain.

Releasing on May 22, 2020, F9: Fast Saga stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Lucas Black, and John Cena.

