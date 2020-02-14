Billie Eilish Releases James Bond's Chilling Theme Song, 'No Time To Die'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish just dropped the theme song for upcoming James Bond film starring, Daniel Craig, titled No Time To Die. The singer-songwriter at the Oscars 2020 night had confirmed the song was written and will be out soon.

Billie unveiled the song for fans on social media, and also shared she will be performing the song at the 2020 BRIT Awards on February 18, 2020. Along with her on stage will be co-writer and older brother, Finneas, Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr on the guitar.

The performance is said to be aired on ITV in the UK and will be live streamed on YouTube for the audience everywhere else in the world. Produced by Finneas, the theme song is for the 25th film in the James Bond franchise.

Billie is the youngs artist to write and record a James Bond theme song, after big names like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney for previous releases.

Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as the British Secret Agent for the fifth and the last time in No Time To Die. The film also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and more in pivotal roles.

No Time To Die will hit screens in April in the US and the UK.

