    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Birds Of Prey Costume Designer Responds To Tweet Claiming The Film Needs More 'Sex Appeal'

      By
      |

      In January a tweet about Margot Robbie's upcoming movie Birds of Prey went viral when the twitter user Matthew Kadish, claimed the film will flop at the box office due to 'removed sex appeal' of the leading characters.

      birds of prey

      The tweet received quite the backlash, where people remained him of other characters with less sex appeal are widely loved, like Captain Marvel and Wonder Women. One even slammed Matthew for thinking only men like to watch comic book character on screen.

      He also went on to claim, "women want to see attractive women on screen," and "None of the #BirdsOfPrey characters have any sex appeal. They even toned down Harley Quinn to make her less sexy, despite that being her biggest draw in #SuicideSquad."

      Insider spoke to Birds Of Prey costume designer, Erin Benach, about the tweet, she said, "I think by nature of hiring me it was sort of just implied that what I was going to create was going to be something with great design and iconic looks and an homage to the characters that so many people know and adore and love,"

      Erin also added, "I designed the way I would love to portray women. I wanted women and men to look at them and think they were beautiful and cool and awesome and sexy and strong,"

      Matthew Kadish's tweet is still driving hate for the misogynistic comment, take a look:

      Birds of Prey will see Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco in leading roles. The film is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2020.

      Owen Wilson To Join Tom Hiddleston For Disney+ Loki Series

      F9: Fast Saga Trailer Brings Back Han, Dominic To Fight His Brother Jacob

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X