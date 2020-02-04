Birds Of Prey Costume Designer Responds To Tweet Claiming The Film Needs More 'Sex Appeal'

In January a tweet about Margot Robbie's upcoming movie Birds of Prey went viral when the twitter user Matthew Kadish, claimed the film will flop at the box office due to 'removed sex appeal' of the leading characters.

The tweet received quite the backlash, where people remained him of other characters with less sex appeal are widely loved, like Captain Marvel and Wonder Women. One even slammed Matthew for thinking only men like to watch comic book character on screen.

He also went on to claim, "women want to see attractive women on screen," and "None of the #BirdsOfPrey characters have any sex appeal. They even toned down Harley Quinn to make her less sexy, despite that being her biggest draw in #SuicideSquad."

Like, even women want to see attractive women on screen. Cosplayers want hot characters to emulate. None of the #BirdsOfPrey characters have any sex appeal. They even toned down Harley Quinn to make her less sexy, despite that being her biggest draw in #SuicideSquad. pic.twitter.com/A8LVEMhqiW — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) January 26, 2020

Insider spoke to Birds Of Prey costume designer, Erin Benach, about the tweet, she said, "I think by nature of hiring me it was sort of just implied that what I was going to create was going to be something with great design and iconic looks and an homage to the characters that so many people know and adore and love,"

Erin also added, "I designed the way I would love to portray women. I wanted women and men to look at them and think they were beautiful and cool and awesome and sexy and strong,"

Matthew Kadish's tweet is still driving hate for the misogynistic comment, take a look:

Actually, what they're doing is making women more like women. Imagine, a movie made by women, with women as the main characters, having accurate representations of women? They know who they're making this movie for. Men that actually know what real women look like. — evan ⛓️ (@30giri) January 26, 2020

I’m not sure what’s more embarrassing: that you think women have to be sexy in movies, that you believe males are the only core audience of superhero movies (the split is almost 50/50), or that you don’t think any of these incredibly sexy actresses are sexy. — Lara ☻ (@thelaramendonca) January 26, 2020

I remember when Joker bombed at the box office because Joaquin Phoenix didn’t wear booty shorts — Bianca 🕸 Webber (@StarletWebber) January 26, 2020

Dude... you're living in a weird, very old, dusty box. The problem IS core male comic book audience. Comic books are for everyone now. And that's a good thing. These characters aren't your pin up girls. Stop being gross. — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) January 26, 2020

cough cough Wonder Woman cough cough Captain Marvel — IKJ (@IKJ_04) January 26, 2020

Birds of Prey will see Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco in leading roles. The film is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2020.

