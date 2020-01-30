Birds Of Prey: Early Reaction For The Harley Quinn's Crime Crusader Is Out Now

Margot Robbie's upcoming release Birds Of Prey, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Cathy Yan with a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), the film is set to bring back Harley Quinn with her own gang, filled with other strong women.

Apart from Joker's ex-girlfriend, Harley the film will also see other DC characters debuting like, Huntress (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell), as well as Gotham City cop Renee Montoya (played by Rosie Perez). Birds of Prey follows the four vigilantes as they must protect Cassandra Cain, played by Ella Jay Basco. The group is set to fight the wrath of a sadistic crime lord who prefers to go by Black Mask, Ewan McGregor.

The film was earlier screened in the US and with the social media embargo now lifted, early reviews for the film have been shared by international celebrities and critics. Take a look:

#BirdsofPrey is a riot - oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

Some early thoughts on #BirdsofPrey:



As a Harley fan who grew up w/ DC, I really enjoyed it. I don’t think everyone will love it. Heard people walking out of the theater saying they either liked it or it was all right. Think that will be the consensus. pic.twitter.com/9IOIxhx76R — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is a solid breakup movie with a soundtrack that slaps💖



Leagues better than Suicide Squad -- in large part because we get a rare glimpse into the rich inner life of a female supervillain (and it actually delivers on what was promised in the trailer.) #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/ibaaHvG6i9 — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and rad superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the villains are delicious. It shouldn't have taken this long to get the Birds of Prey on film but it was a lot of fun. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is KILLER. A slow start and awkward plotting doesn’t stop the movie, and these characters, from soaring in the end. Wildly violent, F bombs out the wazoo, and the best bat fight scene since The Raid 2. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should. pic.twitter.com/bewnj8npaJ — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

The film will see Harley Quinn take on a new personality and grieving over her break up with Joker. The full title of the film also hints at the storyline, Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Harley will return to screen first time since Suicide Squad released in 2016.

Birds Of Prey will hit screens on February 7, 2020.

ALSO READ: Oscar 2020: Gal Gadot, Mindy Kailing, Mark Ruffalo And 8 More Presenters Announced

ALSO READ: The Gentlemen Review: Guy Ritchie Returns With Classic Crime Comedy