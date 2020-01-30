    For Quick Alerts
      Birds Of Prey: Early Reaction For The Harley Quinn's Crime Crusader Is Out Now

      Margot Robbie's upcoming release Birds Of Prey, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Cathy Yan with a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), the film is set to bring back Harley Quinn with her own gang, filled with other strong women.

      Apart from Joker's ex-girlfriend, Harley the film will also see other DC characters debuting like, Huntress (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell), as well as Gotham City cop Renee Montoya (played by Rosie Perez). Birds of Prey follows the four vigilantes as they must protect Cassandra Cain, played by Ella Jay Basco. The group is set to fight the wrath of a sadistic crime lord who prefers to go by Black Mask, Ewan McGregor.

      The film was earlier screened in the US and with the social media embargo now lifted, early reviews for the film have been shared by international celebrities and critics. Take a look:

      The film will see Harley Quinn take on a new personality and grieving over her break up with Joker. The full title of the film also hints at the storyline, Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Harley will return to screen first time since Suicide Squad released in 2016.

      Birds Of Prey will hit screens on February 7, 2020.

