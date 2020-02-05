Birds Of Prey: Everything You Need To Know About Harley Quinn's Fantabulous Emancipation

What Is The Film's Full Title?

Birds Of Prey has a more elongated title, which also reveals the vibe and idea of the story. The official title of the film has been released as Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

It will follow on from 2016's bad guy team-up film, Suicide Squad, as the members have been left free to choose their lives.

What Is It About?

Last we saw Harley Quinn join forces with a bunch of wanted criminals to take on a supernatural villain. This time, while grieving over break up with Joker, Harley will be joining a bunch of vigilantes to take on a local crime boss named Black Mask.

Who Is Harleen Quinzel a.k.a. Harley Quinn - Margot Robbie?

After stealing the screen presence in Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn in this semi-spinoff from DC extended universe.

Dr. Harleen Quinzel was a psychiatrist assigned to Arkham Asylum, before she met Joker and fell in love with him. Joker was locked up at the Arkham Asylum when he experimented on Harleen during their therapy sessions so that she could help him break out of the asylum. He then gave her the name Harley Quinn, as his partner and queen.

At the end of Suicide Squad, Joker is supposed to rescue her from the prison and take her away but leaves her behind after the chopper crashes. More details about their break up is bound to come up during Birds of Prey.

Who Stars In The Film?

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn will be joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, an orphaned vigilante who was the daughter of mafia syndicate gangster, Franco Bertinelli.

While Jurnee Smollet-Bell will be seen as Black Canary, who is a singer and has the ability of hypersonic screams. Renee Montoya, a Gotham City Police Detective played by Rosie Perez. Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, who the group is trying to save from Black Mask played by Ewan McGregor.

It also stars Comedian Ali Wong, while her character has not been confirmed her name has been confirmed as film's cast. We will also get to see American Housewife's Renee Montoya in Gotham law enforcement.