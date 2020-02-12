    For Quick Alerts
      Birds Of Prey Gets A Title Change For Box Office Boost

      Warner Brother's recent release Birds of Prey, also known as, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), has received a title change due to the issues with marketing, low box office collection and the buzz online.

      The film comes after the Suicide Squad released in 2016 and brings back the beloved version of Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie. According to The Verge, the change is "for search expansion for ticket sites," as per a statement by Warner Bros.

      While Harley Quinn is extremely popular as much as, Batman, Joker, Wonder Women and Superman, it is hard to pin Birds of Prey as Harley Quinn movie right away. Which has probably cost the film major collection at the box office, and the company is now trying to increase its number by used SEO tricks.

      Fans are bound to see Harley Quinn again in Suicide Squad 2, but before that DCEU has scheduled releases like Wonder Women, Aquaman 2, and more, over the next two years.

      Read more about: birds of prey hollywood
      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 14:27 [IST]
