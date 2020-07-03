Birthday Special: Upcoming Tom Cruise Movies We Can't Wait To Watch

Top Gun: Maverick

Fans have been waiting for Top Gun's sequel since the first film came out in the mid-1980s. The development of the script had died several times over the years but it finally was set to release in 2019 and then in 2020. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film as the studio is unsure when the theatres will open. Top Gun: Maverick will once again see Cruise playing the role of Pete Mitchell. This time, years after the first film, Pete will be seen as an instructor at the flight school where he finds himself working with the son of his former partner Goose, played by Miles Teller.

Luna Park

Luna Park has been one of the titles that is making the rounds among the fan base since before Ethan Hunt and Misson Impossible series became synonymous with spy heroes. Tom was set to join Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman for Luna Park, however, the project fell through due to scheduling issues. Tom's recent interest in science fiction has given fans more hope that the project will resurface again. The heist film will follow a group of thieves, as they steal a power source from the moon.

Edge of Tomorrow 2

While Emily Blunt-starrer Edge of Tomorrow wasn't a blockbuster, it was successful at the box office and among Tom Cruise fans. The makers haven't officially announced the sequel yet but, according to reports, new screenwriters are working with Christopher McQuarrie on a sequel story. In 2019, the film was in development with Mathew Robinson as the new writer. Earlier, Emily Blunt also revealed that the script is being worked upon and might actually be ready to go fairly soon.

Mission Impossible 7

According to recent reports, Mission Impossible 7 is set to restart filming in September after the makers had to shut down filming due to COVID-19. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film will follow Ethan Hunt played by Tom Cruise, on another adventure. The majority of the cast will reprise their roles including, Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. The film is currently set to be released on November 19, 2021. The makers have also announced a release date for next sequel, Mission Impossible 8 as November 4, 2022.

SpaceX Project

Earlier in May 2020, it was revealed that Tom Cruise will be working with Space X and NASA for a project which will be shot on the International Space Station. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality." The details of the project are still unclear but NASA confirmed that Tom will launch to space and stay onboard the ISS.