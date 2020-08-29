Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At The Age Of 43
American actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the iconic role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died of cancer. The actor's spokesperson revealed that he passed away at his home in Los Angeles with his family by his side.
Boseman who was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, but fans were concerned about his health since the sudden weight drop earlier this year in April. Chadwick had gone live on Instagram which had alarmed the late actor's fans because of his dramatic weight loss.
Family's statement
The family shared a statement with the actor's fans on his official Twitter account. It read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
His film Black Panther, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences alike. It went on to become the first comic book film ever to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Talking about the film, Chadwick had said it has changed what it means to be "young, gifted and black".
Before becoming T'Challa for Marvel film in 2018, Boseman first gained fame for playing real-life characters like baseball great Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42, and musician James Brown in 2014's Get On Up. He recently also appeared in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. He was also set to appear in a sequel to Black Panther, scheduled to release in 2022.
