Brooklyn Beckham Announces Engagement With GF Nicola Peltz; Couple Share Adorable Posts On Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham has announced his engagement with girlfriend Nicola Peltz on Instagram. Sharing a cosy yet romantic picture with GF, he wrote, " Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx” (sic)

This was closely followed by Nicola taking to her account to pen a heartwarming note for her beau. She re-shared the beautiful picture clicked by Brooklyn’s sister Harper and wrote, “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰”

After the couple’s posts on social media, netizens started celebrating the moment and started wishing the couple in the comment section, including celebrities.

For the unversed, the young couple went public with their relationship in January 2020. Since then, the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions and on each other’s social media feeds.

Prior to his relationship with Peltz, Brooklyn who is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham had dated model Hana Cross in 2018 and was also in an on-and-off relationship with actress Chloë Grace Moretz from 2014 until 2018.

