Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Announce Birth of Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz, 47, welcomed her baby girl Raddix, with husband Benji Madden this new year. The actress shared the news on social media with fans on Friday. The couple is known to be private about their relationship and will continue the trend. Cameron announced they won't be sharing any pictures of the baby girl and wish to respect her privacy.

The post shared by Diaz starts with New Year wishes, she wrote, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"We are overjoyed to share this news and also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy."

"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD," She added a smiley emoticon for the pun on Raddix's name.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade," and signed off the post with "Sincerely, Cameron&Benj" The caption of the picture was Heart emojis along with Benji's Instagram account tagged.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

The two made headlines for their relationship in 2014 after their engagement and tied the knot in 2015, at their home in Beverly Hills, California. With the couple keeping the details under wraps, fans will have to wait a while longer to get a glimpse of the newborn baby, who looks, Rad.

