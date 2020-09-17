Cannes 2020 Films To Be Screened At San Sebastián International Film Festival 2020
After a wonderful event in Deauville, the Festival de Cannes is continuing to join films from its Official Selection that were not able to be shown on La Croisette. The event will be held in San Sebastián, with a unique and exceptional collaboration.
During the opening evening, José Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastián Festival, will pay special tribute to the Festival de Cannes. Thierry Frémaux, its General Delegate, will also be in San Sebastián by his side. Seventeen films from the Official Selection of the Festival de Cannes 2020 will be presented in different sections including, as part of an unprecedented joint decision, films in competition.
Through its presence in San Sebastián, the Festival de Cannes aims to support the writers, artists and films from all over the world that makes up its 2020 Selection.
Pierre Lescure On Cannes 2020 Selection
Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, explains further, "Every year, the International Film Festival of San Sebastián is one of the best events in September, with an extraordinary audience and incredible artistic talent to be found in all the cinemas of the city. We are delighted to be associated with the event and would like to thank José Luis Rebordinos' teams for the support they have given to the films in the Official Selection 2020."
Cannes 2020 To Be Held From September 18 To 26
Discover seventeen films from the Official Selection of the Festival de Cannes 2020, which will be presented in San Sebastián from September 18 to 26 2020:
PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid: Competition
SUTEMOSE (IN THE DUSK) by Šarūnas Bartas: Competition
ASA GA KURU (TRUE MOTHERS) by Naomi Kawase: Competition
ÉTÉ 85 (SUMMER OF 85) by François Ozon: Competition
DRUK (ANOTHER ROUND) by Thomas Vinterberg: Competition
DASATSKISI (BEGINNING) by Dea Kulumbegashvili: Competition
EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (FORGOTTEN WE'LL BE) by Fernando Trueba: Official Selection - Out of Competition
Over 15 Films Have Been Listed In The Selection From Across The World
FALLING by Viggo Mortensen: The Donostia Award for Viggo Mortensen
16 PRINTEMPS (SPRING BLOSSOM)by Suzanne Lindon: New directors
CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (MEMORY HOUSE) by João Paulo Miranda Maria: New directors
LIMBO by Ben Sharrock: New directors
ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn: Perlak
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw: Culinary Zinema
I AM AFRAID TO FORGET YOUR FACEby Sameh Alaa - short film: Zabaltegi-Tabakalera
STEPHANIE by Leonardo Van Dijl - short film: Zabaltegi-Tabakalera
MURALLA CHINA (CHINESE WALL) by Santiago Barzi - short film/Cinéfondation Selection 2020: Nest
I WANT TO RETURN RETURN RETURN by Elsa Rosengren - short film/Cinéfondation Selection 2020: Nest.
Cannes 2020: Introducing, As Every Year, The Official Selection Of Short Films In Competition
Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: French Dispatch, Ammonite, And 54 Other Titles