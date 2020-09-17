    For Quick Alerts
      Cannes 2020 Films To Be Screened At San Sebastián International Film Festival 2020

      After a wonderful event in Deauville, the Festival de Cannes is continuing to join films from its Official Selection that were not able to be shown on La Croisette. The event will be held in San Sebastián, with a unique and exceptional collaboration.

      San Sebastián Welcomes The Festival de Cannes 2020

      During the opening evening, José Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastián Festival, will pay special tribute to the Festival de Cannes. Thierry Frémaux, its General Delegate, will also be in San Sebastián by his side. Seventeen films from the Official Selection of the Festival de Cannes 2020 will be presented in different sections including, as part of an unprecedented joint decision, films in competition.

      Through its presence in San Sebastián, the Festival de Cannes aims to support the writers, artists and films from all over the world that makes up its 2020 Selection.

      Pierre Lescure On Cannes 2020 Selection

      Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, explains further, "Every year, the International Film Festival of San Sebastián is one of the best events in September, with an extraordinary audience and incredible artistic talent to be found in all the cinemas of the city. We are delighted to be associated with the event and would like to thank José Luis Rebordinos' teams for the support they have given to the films in the Official Selection 2020."

      Cannes 2020 To Be Held From September 18 To 26

      Discover seventeen films from the Official Selection of the Festival de Cannes 2020, which will be presented in San Sebastián from September 18 to 26 2020:

      PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid: Competition

      SUTEMOSE (IN THE DUSK) by Šarūnas Bartas: Competition

      ASA GA KURU (TRUE MOTHERS) by Naomi Kawase: Competition

      ÉTÉ 85 (SUMMER OF 85) by François Ozon: Competition

      DRUK (ANOTHER ROUND) by Thomas Vinterberg: Competition

      DASATSKISI (BEGINNING) by Dea Kulumbegashvili: Competition

      EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (FORGOTTEN WE'LL BE) by Fernando Trueba: Official Selection - Out of Competition

      Over 15 Films Have Been Listed In The Selection From Across The World

      FALLING by Viggo Mortensen: The Donostia Award for Viggo Mortensen

      16 PRINTEMPS (SPRING BLOSSOM)by Suzanne Lindon: New directors

      CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (MEMORY HOUSE) by João Paulo Miranda Maria: New directors

      LIMBO by Ben Sharrock: New directors

      ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn: Perlak

      THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw: Culinary Zinema

      I AM AFRAID TO FORGET YOUR FACEby Sameh Alaa - short film: Zabaltegi-Tabakalera

      STEPHANIE by Leonardo Van Dijl - short film: Zabaltegi-Tabakalera

      MURALLA CHINA (CHINESE WALL) by Santiago Barzi - short film/Cinéfondation Selection 2020: Nest

      I WANT TO RETURN RETURN RETURN by Elsa Rosengren - short film/Cinéfondation Selection 2020: Nest.

      Cannes 2020: Introducing, As Every Year, The Official Selection Of Short Films In Competition

      Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: French Dispatch, Ammonite, And 54 Other Titles

