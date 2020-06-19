    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Cannes 2020: Introducing, As Every Year, The Official Selection Of Short Films In Competition

      By Lekhaka
      |

      A total of 3,810 films from 137 different countries were watched by the selection committee this year, compared to 4,240 in 2019.

      The 2020 selection encompasses 11 short films from 12 different countries, for a total running time of 2hours 24minutes. Five female directors are also featured in the 2020 Official Selection.

      The short films competition, which culminates in the jury awarding the Short Film Palme d'Or, will take place next autumn at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes. The exact date and the names of the jury members will be revealed very soon.

      Cannes 2020

      Sameh ALAA (Egypt) I AM AFRAID TO FORGET YOUR FACE - 15’ - Egypt, France, Belgium, Qatar

      Marie JACOTEY & Lola HALIFA-LEGRAND (France) FILLES BLEUES, PEUR BLANCHE (BLUE FEAR) - Animation - 10’ – France

      Evi KALOGIROPOULOU (Greece) MOTORWAY65 - 14’ – Greece

      Sophie LITTMAN (United Kingdom) SUDDEN LIGHT - 14’ - United Kingdom

      Theo MONTOYA (Colombia) SON OF SODOM - Documentary- 15’ - Colombia, Argentina

      Paul NOUHET (France) CAMILLE SANS CONTACT (CAMILLE, CONTACTLESS) - 15’ – France

      David PINHEIRO VICENTE (Portugal) O CORDEIRO DE DEUS (THE LAMB OF GOD) - 15’ – Portugal, France

      Lkhagvadulam PUREV-OCHIR (Mongolia) SHILUUS (MOUNTAIN CAT) - 13’ – Mongolia, United Kingdom

      Paul SHKORDOFF (Canada) BENJAMIN, BENNY, BEN - 7’ - Canada

      Leonardo VAN DIJL (Belgium) STEPHANIE - 15’ – Belgium

      Zachary WOODS (USA) DAVID - 11’ - USA

      The Cannes 2020 short films selection committee is composed by 6 women and 5 men: Alice Kharoubi, Julien Hossein, Camille Hébert Benazet, Colin Maunoury, Melissa Malinbaum, Wim Vanacker, Zoé Klein, Jacques Kermabon, Claire Vassé, Félix Chrétien and Kasia Karwan.

      In 2019, the Short Film Palme d'Or was awarded to THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US AND THE SKY by Vasilis Kekatos (Greece), by a jury chaired by Claire DENIS and formed of Stacy MARTIN, Panos H. KOUTRAS, Eran and Cătălin MITULESCU.

      ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: French Dispatch, Ammonite, And 54 Other Titles

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 20:48 [IST]
