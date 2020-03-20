Cannes Film Festival 2020 Postponed: Will Be Held In June-July

Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this month was still on track but according to a statement released by the team yesterday, the festival has now been postponed from May to June.

Cannes International Film Festival released an official statement which announces the team had decided the Festival de Cannes will not take place on the scheduled dates Mat 12 to May 23, 2020.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision : The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020."

Earlier, the president of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure, told a French publication, "We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If not, we will cancel."

The statement also added that the dates have not been finalised yet and could still in a changed based on the pandemic situation in France, "As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes City Hall as well as with the Festival's Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event."

Meanwhile other global events like The annual Met Gala 2020, that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, will not be held on its scheduled date of May 4. Earlier this month it was announced by Met Gala co-chair and Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour shared the news in her Monday column for the magazine.

Met Gala 2020 Gets Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: After Coachella Music Festival, Will Cannes 2020 Get Cancelled?