Cannes Film Festival 2020 To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3

Deepika Padukone At Cannes Red Carpet

Every year, the event reportedly takes place in at the UGC Normandie in Paris. The films featuring in the lineup, will be awarded the Cannes 2020 stamp of approval for the release in cinemas, and will be screened at fall film festivals Toronto, San Sebastian, Busan, New York, and others. Meanwhile, the online Marché du Film will be held from June 22-26.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Cannes Red Carpet

Earlier, Frémaux had announced that Spike Lee's Netflix film Da 5 Bloods will not be a part of the lineup this year, as he is set to chair the jury. Some other upcoming films that are anticipated in the lineup are, Wes Anderson's The Last Dispatch and Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria.

Kangana Ranaut At Cannes Red Carpet

Apart from Cannes, many other film festivals and music tours and events like Met Gala 2020 have been cancelled over the course of the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some countries have managed to report no fresh cases in a few days like South Korea, Germany and others are still fighting the deadly virus.