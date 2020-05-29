    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cannes Film Festival 2020 To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3

      By
      |

      A report by Deadline states that Cannes will announce its 2020 Official Selection on Wednesday, June 3, in Paris, after cancelling the 73rd edition last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The special lineup of selected films will be featured at other film festivals under the title, Cannes 2020.

      Cannes 2020 To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3

      Earlier this week, Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, the festival's General Delegate, announced that the lineup will be revealed at the 73rd live edition, on Canal+ at 6 pm local time. The live announcement will be followed by revealing the selection through the Cannes film festival's website and across its social media handles.

      Deepika Padukone At Cannes Red Carpet

      Deepika Padukone At Cannes Red Carpet

      Every year, the event reportedly takes place in at the UGC Normandie in Paris. The films featuring in the lineup, will be awarded the Cannes 2020 stamp of approval for the release in cinemas, and will be screened at fall film festivals Toronto, San Sebastian, Busan, New York, and others. Meanwhile, the online Marché du Film will be held from June 22-26.

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Cannes Red Carpet

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Cannes Red Carpet

      Earlier, Frémaux had announced that Spike Lee's Netflix film Da 5 Bloods will not be a part of the lineup this year, as he is set to chair the jury. Some other upcoming films that are anticipated in the lineup are, Wes Anderson's The Last Dispatch and Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria.

      Kangana Ranaut At Cannes Red Carpet

      Kangana Ranaut At Cannes Red Carpet

      Apart from Cannes, many other film festivals and music tours and events like Met Gala 2020 have been cancelled over the course of the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some countries have managed to report no fresh cases in a few days like South Korea, Germany and others are still fighting the deadly virus.

      Cannes To Collaborate With Fall Film Festivals To Screen Selected Titles Under 'Cannes 2020'

      YouTube To Host Free Virtual Film Festival With 20 Partners Including Cannes, Tribeca, Sundance

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X