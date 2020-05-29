Cannes Film Festival 2020 To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3
A report by Deadline states that Cannes will announce its 2020 Official Selection on Wednesday, June 3, in Paris, after cancelling the 73rd edition last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The special lineup of selected films will be featured at other film festivals under the title, Cannes 2020.
Earlier this week, Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, the festival's General Delegate, announced that the lineup will be revealed at the 73rd live edition, on Canal+ at 6 pm local time. The live announcement will be followed by revealing the selection through the Cannes film festival's website and across its social media handles.
Every year, the event reportedly takes place in at the UGC Normandie in Paris. The films featuring in the lineup, will be awarded the Cannes 2020 stamp of approval for the release in cinemas, and will be screened at fall film festivals Toronto, San Sebastian, Busan, New York, and others. Meanwhile, the online Marché du Film will be held from June 22-26.
Earlier, Frémaux had announced that Spike Lee's Netflix film Da 5 Bloods will not be a part of the lineup this year, as he is set to chair the jury. Some other upcoming films that are anticipated in the lineup are, Wes Anderson's The Last Dispatch and Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria.
Apart from Cannes, many other film festivals and music tours and events like Met Gala 2020 have been cancelled over the course of the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some countries have managed to report no fresh cases in a few days like South Korea, Germany and others are still fighting the deadly virus.
