Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: French Dispatch, Ammonite, And 54 Other Titles

The Cannes Film Festival on June 3 revealed its special 2020 lineup, which will be screened later in the year during other film festivals. Cannes 2020 was officially cancelled in May while the organizers also announced that they hope to screen a few films under the banner of Cannes 2020.

The official selection includes 56 movies from filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Kate Winslet, Francois Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Thomas Vinterberg and Pixar. Netflix's Da 5 Bloods would have also been a part of the festival, but was removed due to Spike Lee's participation in the selection jury.

Earlier, Cannes Film Festival had been called out for lack of diversity in their line up, but 2020 selection has recorded a high number of women directors alongside a bunch of diverse films from Asia, North Africa, the Middle East and other regions.

Unlike last year's selection, no major categories were announced in the lineup, but a general list divided by few genres. Here is the complete list shared by Cannes 2020.

THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before) THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) 1h43 Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES - International Sales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ÉTÉ 85 by François Ozon (France) 1h40 Production: MANDARIN - International Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) 2h20 Production: KINO FILMS CO - Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT LOVERS ROCK by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 1h08 Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 2h04 Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)1h55 Production: ZENTROPA - International Sales: TRUSTNORDISK - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn (Algeria/France) 1h30 Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) 2h06 Production: STEMAL - International Sales: THE PARTY FILMS HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea) 1h40 Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP - International Sales: FINECUT EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we'll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) 2h16 Production: CARACOL TELEVISION - International Sales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (South Korea) 1h54 Production: REDPETER FILMS - International Sales: CONTENTS PANDA - French Distribution: ARP SELECTION IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lituania) 2h06 Production: KINOELEKTRON - International Sales: LUXBOX DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) 1h40 Production: SYNECDOCHE - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: AD VITAM THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) 3h48 Production: NAGOYA TV - International Sales: NAGOYA TV THE NEWCOMERS PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) 1h36 Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) 1h47 Production: WILLOW FILMS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION LES CHOSES QU'ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU'ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) 2h Production: MOBY DICK FILMS - International Sales: ELLE DRIVER - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30 Production: VIVID REELS LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) 1h53 Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD - International Sales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) 1h26 Production: LES FILMS VELVET - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: AD VITAM SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) 1h40 Production: LAVA FILMS - International Sales: NEW EUROPE FILM SALES TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) 1h28 Production: BAXTER FILMS - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: THE JOKERS FILMS FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) 2h05 Production: KORO FILMS - French Distribution: UFO DISTRIBUTION AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) 2h Production: SEE-SAW FILMS - International Sales: CROSS CITY FILMS - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) 1h40 Production: PARTIZAN FILMS - International Sales: BE FOR FILMS - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) 2h14 Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION - International Sales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) 1h46 Production: NEMESIS FILMS - International Sales: WAZABI FILMS HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) 1h34 Production: SPIRO FILMS - International Sales: MK2 FILMS AN OMNIBUS FILM SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam -1h53 Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE - International Sales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION THE FIRST FEATURES FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) 1h52 Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES - International Sales: HANWAY FILMS - French Distribution: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) 1h45 Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION - International Sales: VERSATILE SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) 1h32 Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: THE PARTY FILM SALES - French Distribution: JOUR2FÊTE CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)1h27 Production: MANEKI FILMS BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) 1h30 Production: EZEKIEL IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) 1h20 Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) 2h10 Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) 1h35 Production: HAUT ET COURT - International Sales: TOTEM FILMS - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT 16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) 1h13 Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: LUXBOX - French Distribution: PANAME DISTRIBUTION VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) 1h35 Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: KINOLOGY - French Distribution: REZO FILMS GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) 1h48 Production: CG CINEMA - International Sales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE - French Distribution: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) 1h40 Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: INDIE SALES - French Distribution: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) 1h38 Production: MUTRESSA MOVIES STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) 2h36 Production: ALIBABA PICTURES THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) 1h40 Production: PARDES FILMS - International Sales: FILMS BOUTIQUE DOCUMENTARIES FILMS EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo) 1h30 Production: LES FILMS DE L'OEIL SAUVAGE - International Sales: ANDANA FILMS THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) 1h24 Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC - International Sales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS - French Distribution: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS 9 JOURS À RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France) Production: ALOEST FILMS COMEDY FILMS ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) 1h35 Production: CHAPKA FILMS - International Sales PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) 1h30 Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) 1h40 Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE - International Sales: MK2 FILMS - French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION L'ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) 1st film Production: TRESOR FILMS - International Sales: STUDIO CANAL - French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) 1h27 Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) 1h30 Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL - International Sales: CINEPHIL JOSEP by Aurel (France) 1h20 - 1st film Production: LES FILMS D'ICI - Sales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) 1h30 Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

