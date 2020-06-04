    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: French Dispatch, Ammonite, And 54 Other Titles

      By
      |

      The Cannes Film Festival on June 3 revealed its special 2020 lineup, which will be screened later in the year during other film festivals. Cannes 2020 was officially cancelled in May while the organizers also announced that they hope to screen a few films under the banner of Cannes 2020.

      Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup Of 56 Films

      The official selection includes 56 movies from filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Kate Winslet, Francois Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Thomas Vinterberg and Pixar. Netflix's Da 5 Bloods would have also been a part of the festival, but was removed due to Spike Lee's participation in the selection jury.

      Earlier, Cannes Film Festival had been called out for lack of diversity in their line up, but 2020 selection has recorded a high number of women directors alongside a bunch of diverse films from Asia, North Africa, the Middle East and other regions.

      Unlike last year's selection, no major categories were announced in the lineup, but a general list divided by few genres. Here is the complete list shared by Cannes 2020.

      THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before)

      THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before)

      THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) 1h43

      Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES - International Sales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

      ÉTÉ 85 by François Ozon (France) 1h40

      Production: MANDARIN - International Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA

      ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) 2h20

      Production: KINO FILMS CO - Sales: PLAYTIME - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

      LOVERS ROCK by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 1h08

      Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

      MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) 2h04

      Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED - International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

      DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)1h55

      Production: ZENTROPA - International Sales: TRUSTNORDISK - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

      ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn (Algeria/France) 1h30

      Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

      LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) 2h06

      Production: STEMAL - International Sales: THE PARTY FILMS

      HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea) 1h40

      Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP - International Sales: FINECUT

      EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we'll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) 2h16

      Production: CARACOL TELEVISION - International Sales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT

      PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (South Korea) 1h54

      Production: REDPETER FILMS - International Sales: CONTENTS PANDA - French Distribution: ARP SELECTION

      IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lituania) 2h06

      Production: KINOELEKTRON - International Sales: LUXBOX

      DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) 1h40

      Production: SYNECDOCHE - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: AD VITAM

      THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) 3h48

      Production: NAGOYA TV - International Sales: NAGOYA TV

      THE NEWCOMERS

      THE NEWCOMERS

      PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) 1h36

      Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

      A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) 1h47

      Production: WILLOW FILMS - International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

      LES CHOSES QU'ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU'ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) 2h

      Production: MOBY DICK FILMS - International Sales: ELLE DRIVER - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

      SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30

      Production: VIVID REELS

      LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) 1h53

      Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD - International Sales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES

      ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) 1h26

      Production: LES FILMS VELVET - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: AD VITAM

      SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) 1h40

      Production: LAVA FILMS - International Sales: NEW EUROPE FILM SALES

      TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) 1h28

      Production: BAXTER FILMS - International Sales: WTFILMS - French Distribution: THE JOKERS FILMS

      FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) 2h05

      Production: KORO FILMS - French Distribution: UFO DISTRIBUTION

      AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) 2h

      Production: SEE-SAW FILMS - International Sales: CROSS CITY FILMS - French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

      UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) 1h40

      Production: PARTIZAN FILMS - International Sales: BE FOR FILMS - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

      ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) 2h14

      Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION - International Sales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION

      NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) 1h46

      Production: NEMESIS FILMS - International Sales: WAZABI FILMS

      HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) 1h34

      Production: SPIRO FILMS - International Sales: MK2 FILMS

      AN OMNIBUS FILM

      SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam -1h53

      Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE - International Sales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION

      THE FIRST FEATURES

      THE FIRST FEATURES

      FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) 1h52

      Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES - International Sales: HANWAY FILMS - French Distribution: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT

      PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) 1h45

      Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION - International Sales: VERSATILE

      SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) 1h32

      Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: THE PARTY FILM SALES - French Distribution: JOUR2FÊTE

      CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)1h27

      Production: MANEKI FILMS

      BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) 1h30

      Production: EZEKIEL

      IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) 1h20

      Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

      BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) 2h10

      Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

      GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) 1h35

      Production: HAUT ET COURT - International Sales: TOTEM FILMS - French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT

      16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) 1h13

      Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: LUXBOX - French Distribution: PANAME DISTRIBUTION

      VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) 1h35

      Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: KINOLOGY - French Distribution: REZO FILMS

      GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) 1h48

      Production: CG CINEMA - International Sales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE - French Distribution: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE

      SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) 1h40

      Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS - International Sales: INDIE SALES - French Distribution: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION

      JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) 1h38

      Production: MUTRESSA MOVIES

      STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) 2h36

      Production: ALIBABA PICTURES

      THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) 1h40

      Production: PARDES FILMS - International Sales: FILMS BOUTIQUE

      DOCUMENTARIES FILMS

      DOCUMENTARIES FILMS

      EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo) 1h30

      Production: LES FILMS DE L'OEIL SAUVAGE - International Sales: ANDANA FILMS

      THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) 1h24

      Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC - International Sales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS - French Distribution: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

      9 JOURS À RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France)

      Production: ALOEST FILMS

      COMEDY FILMS

      ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) 1h35

      Production: CHAPKA FILMS - International Sales PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

      LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) 1h30

      Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION

      UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) 1h40

      Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE - International Sales: MK2 FILMS - French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

      L'ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) 1st film

      Production: TRESOR FILMS - International Sales: STUDIO CANAL - French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL

      LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) 1h27

      Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE - International Sales: CHARADES - French Distribution: LE PACTE

      COMEDY FILMS

      COMEDY FILMS

      ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) 1h35

      Production: CHAPKA FILMS - International Sales PLAYTIME - French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

      LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) 1h30

      Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION

      UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) 1h40

      Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE - International Sales: MK2 FILMS - French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

      L'ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) 1st film

      Production: TRESOR FILMS - International Sales: STUDIO CANAL - French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL

      LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) 1h27

      Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE - International Sales: CHARADES - French Distribution: LE PACTE

      ANIMATED FILMS

      AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) 1h22

      Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI - International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: WILD BUNCH

      FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) 1h30

      Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL - International Sales: CINEPHIL

      JOSEP by Aurel (France) 1h20 - 1st film

      Production: LES FILMS D'ICI - Sales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution: SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION

      SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) 1h30

      Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS - French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

      Cannes Film Festival 2020 To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3

      Cannes To Collaborate With Fall Film Festivals To Screen Selected Titles Under 'Cannes 2020'

      Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 18:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X