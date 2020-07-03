Cannes Reveals The Cinéfondation Selection 2020 Submitted By Film Schools Around The World

Following on from the Official Selection, the online Marché du Film and the short films, the Festival de Cannes reveals Cinéfondation's 2020 Selection of films submitted by film schools from around the world.

The Cinéfondation Selection showcases short films produced by film students from around the world, and it has been nurturing new generations of filmmakers since 1998, including Emmanuelle Bercot, Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Léa Mysius, Kornél Mundruczó, Claire Burger, Cãtãlin Mitulescu, Jessica Hausner, Corneliu Porumboiu, Annie Silverstein, Asif Kapadia, Pippa Bianco, Dani Rosenberg, Alice Furtado, Anna Cazenave Cambet, Etienne Kallos and Nadav Lapid.

Now in its 23rd edition, this year's selection committee led by Dimitra Karya features 17 films (13 narrative films and four animated films) by eleven men and eight women, selected from among the 1,952 works that were submitted by participating film schools. Israel, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Hungary, Romania, India, Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, France, Poland, Portugal, Germany and Slovenia were all represented this year, with the latter having been included in the selection for the very first time.

The screening of the Cinéfondation Selection, which culminates in the Jury awards , will take place next autumn at the Palais des festival in Cannes. The exact date and the names of the jury members will be revealed very soon.

Here is the complete list.

Shaylee ATARY NEURIM - 30'

The Steve Tisch School of Film & Television, Tel Aviv University, Israel

Toby AUBERG PILE - 4'

Royal College of Art, United Kingdom

Santiago BARZI MURALLA CHINA (Chinese Wall) - 17'

Universidad del Cine, Argentina

Márk BELEZNAI AGAPÉ - 16'

Budapest Metropolitan University, Hungary

Lucia CHICOS CONTRAINDICATII (Contraindications) - 19'

UNATC "I. L. CARAGIALE", Romania

Tzor EDERY & Tom PREZMAN TAMOU - 10'

Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Israel

Ashmita GUHA NEOGI CATDOG - 21'

Film and Television Institute of India, India

Sarah IMSAND LE CHANT DE L'OISEAU (Bird's Song) - 19'

HEAD Genève, Switzerland

Matjaž JAMNIK NIHČE NI REKEL, DA TE MORAM IMETI RAD (Nobody Said I Have to Love You) - 18'

UL AGRFT, Slovenia

KEFF TAIPEI SUICIDE STORY - 45'

NYU Tisch School of the Arts, USA

KIM Min-Ju SEONGINSIK (Twenty) - 22'

Soongsil University, South Korea

Timothée MAUBREY CARCASSE (Carcass) - 33'

La Fémis, France

Yelyzaveta PYSMAK JA I MOJA GRUBA DUPA (My Fat Arse and I) - 10'

The Polish National Film School in Lodz - Poland

Afonso & Bernardo RAPAZOTE CORTE - 28'

Escola Superior de Teatro e Cinema - Portugal

Elsa ROSENGREN I WANT TO RETURN RETURN RETURN - 32'

DFFB - Germany

Mitchelle TAMARIZ EN AVANT (When We Leave) - 4'

La Poudrière - France

ZHANG Linhan DOU ZEOI GU SI (The Last Ferry from Grass Island) - 14'

NYU Tisch School of the Arts - USA

As a reminder, 2019's Jury was chaired by Claire Denis and comprised of Eran Kolirin, Panos H Koutras, Stacy Martin and Cătălin Mitulescu.

That year, the Cinéfondation First Prize was awarded to a French school for the first time. The award went to Mano a Mano by Louise Courvoisier from Lyon's CinéFabrique. This edition is dedicated to the memory of David Kessler (1959-2020), who supported and cherished the Cinéfondation.

Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: French Dispatch, Ammonite, And 54 Other Titles

Cannes 2020: Introducing, As Every Year, The Official Selection Of Short Films In Competition