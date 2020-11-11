Cardi B Apologizes After Posing As Goddess Durga On Magazine Cover: Intention Was Not To Offend

American rap sensation Cardi B has apologized after posing as the Hindu Goddess Durga on a magazine cover recently. She expressed that her intention was not to offend anyone's culture or religion and she only wanted to stand for strength, femininity and liberation, qualities that the Goddess represents.

The image features on a footwear magazine in its November 2020 issue. Cardi can be seen with 10 hands holding a shoe.

She took to her Instagram handle to offer an apology after there was an uproar over it on social media. She said, "When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that's something I love and I'm all about. And though it was dope, if people think I'm offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone's religion; I wouldn't like it if someone did it to my religion."

She added, "When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way.... But I wasn't trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I'm sorry, I can't change the past but I will do more research for the future."

Explaining Cardi's pose, the magazine, Footwear News wrote on Instagram, "...she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time."

Unhappy with the concept, a Twitter user wrote, "Cardi B did not pay 'homage' to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. She can't get away with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture."

Another wrote, "Apparently this is Cardi B paying 'homage' to the Hindu goddess Durga...This is straight-up racist."

(Image source: Instagram/footwearnews)

