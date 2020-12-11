Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Character To Not Be Recast In Honour Of His Legacy
Marvel executive Kevin Fiege has announced that late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman's much-loved character TChalla from Black Panther, will not be recast. As reported by Fox News, the statement from the executive came during Disney's Investor Day presentation.
Boseman, who breathed his last earlier this year on August 29, 2020, first essayed T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War and was later seen in Avengers sequels- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Black Panther, which released in 2018, received three Oscar awards including the best motion picture of the year.
Chadwick passed away after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He received critical acclaim for playing Wakanda's King TChalla. Ever since his tragic death, fans have been wondering about what's in store for the late actor's MCU character. Marvel's team has now answered the question.
Black Panther Sequel Was Set To Release On May 6, 2020
The Fox News reported that Marvel will be going forward with the sequel to the solo superhero film, without one of the main characters. The sequel to Black Panther which was set to release on May 6, 2022 may get a new release date. It will be directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who had co-written and helmed the first instalment as well.
Kevin Feige Wants To Explore Wanda's Story In Chadwick's Honour
Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios said, Chadwick's performance "transcends any iteration of the character." He added that out of respect, Marvel will not recast the role of T'Challa, but to "honor the legacy, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda."
Feige's Statement At The Time Of Boseman's Death
At the time of Chadwick's death, Feige had said, "Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for ages."
Disney has also hinted about other films like Fantastic Four being in early development and that Christian Bale has joined the MCU.
