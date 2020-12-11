Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Character To Not Be Recast In Honour Of His Legacy

Black Panther Sequel Was Set To Release On May 6, 2020

The Fox News reported that Marvel will be going forward with the sequel to the solo superhero film, without one of the main characters. The sequel to Black Panther which was set to release on May 6, 2022 may get a new release date. It will be directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who had co-written and helmed the first instalment as well.

Kevin Feige Wants To Explore Wanda's Story In Chadwick's Honour

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios said, Chadwick's performance "transcends any iteration of the character." He added that out of respect, Marvel will not recast the role of T'Challa, but to "honor the legacy, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda."

Feige's Statement At The Time Of Boseman's Death

At the time of Chadwick's death, Feige had said, "Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for ages."

Disney has also hinted about other films like Fantastic Four being in early development and that Christian Bale has joined the MCU.