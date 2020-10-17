Chadwick Boseman's Wife Files Probate Case As Actor Died Without Leaving Behind Will

Late actor Chadwick Boseman reportedly had not left a will behind, now his wife Taylor Simone Ledward has sought judicial assistance. She filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday, stating she wishes to be an administrator with limited authority of the actor's estate.

The Black Panther actor passed away earlier this year on August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer four years ago but chose to keep the diagnosis private.

According to the court documents, Boseman "died intestate". The documents also revealed the estimated value of his estate as $938,500. In addition to wife Ledward, Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, who are also listed in the papers.

Chadwick and Ledward had secretly married before his death. People.com revealed that the duo got engaged back in 2019 and their last public appearance together was at the NBA All-Star Game in February in Chicago. They reportedly had been dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The news was confirmed by the late actor's family in a statement announcing his death. Chadwick who was born in South Carolina and graduated from Howard University started his career as an actor with small TV appearances.

He later became a film star with the 2013 release titled 24. Chadwick was seen playing the baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford, and was highly praised for his performance. He had also donned the producer's hat with 21 Bridges and was last seen in Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods, which is available on Netflix to stream. The film follows Chadwick as the leader of a group of Black soldiers in the Vietnam War.

RIP Chadwick Boseman: Hollywood Pays Tribute To Immensely Talented 'King'

RIP Chadwick Boseman: Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly & Others Grieve Over Black Panther Actor's Demise