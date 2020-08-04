China Box Office Opens With Dolittle And Interstellar; Scores Single-Day Record Since Reopening

Last week, China opened a limited number of screens with social distancing measures in place. Universal's Dolittle topped China's box office alongside other films like Vin Diesel's Bloodshot and Sonic The Hedgehog. Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was one of the re-releases in China in anticipation of his upcoming film Tenet.

While Dolittle didn't do well on the domestic front, earlier this year in the US, the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer made a total of $11.8 million in 10 days at the China Box Office. Meanwhile, Interstellar saw the biggest opening since the theatres reopened in the East Asian country. With over 400 high priced IMAX theatres, the 2014 sci-fi film opened with a total of $11.8 million.

In the top five films of the weekend, three local films also helped push the Chinese box office. A drama titled, The Enigma of Arrival which was set to release in February opened at $3 million, Sam Quah's 2019 crime drama Sheep Without a Shepherd earned $2.4 million at the box office and Chinese animated title Mr. Miao opened with $1.47 million.

According to reports by a Chinese local box office consultancy Artisan Gateway, the weekend box office in China earned $17.5 million, which makes China's 2020 box office total to $364.1 million. As compared to 2019, the box office has seen a drop of 93.2 percent this year due to the novel Coronavirus. At the same point, last year box office was at $5.4 billion.

