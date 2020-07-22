Chris Evans Fans Shocked To See #ChrisEvansIsOverParty Trend On Twitter

Netizens on Wednesday were shocked to see a hashtag about Chris Evans trend on Twitter that said his reign is over. Chris Evans aka Marvel's Captain American's fans assumed that something went wrong with the actor over night. However, few quickly made it clear that Captain America and his reputation is well shielded.

One of the Twitter users went on to explain that the hashtag "#ChrisEvansisoverparty" is actually referring to UK DJ and radio show host who also has the same name, Chris Evans. Another tweet said, "#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it's referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america's ass alone."

#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it's referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america's ass alone pic.twitter.com/r9hU2KCuBX — 𝙙𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣 (@colourfullqueer) July 21, 2020

While many netizens were relieved to find out the truth, many fans of the American actor joined the hashtag and had some fun of their own by sharing hilarious memes. One user tweeted, "When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending and so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why it is trending." Another user wrote, "#chrisevansisoverparty I'll go to any party if Chris Evans is there."

Here are some more tweets from Chris Evans fans.

When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending but so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why #chrisevansisoverparty is trending. pic.twitter.com/SQXjDwSP5J — Lilly Gelman (@LillyHopeG) July 21, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty I'll go to any party if Chris Evans is there. pic.twitter.com/w4Pau5l3Bi — Sarah Cooley (@SassyPriscilla) July 21, 2020

#ChrisEvansisoverparty BRUH WHY, LIKE U DID THIS FOR WHY, he will never be cancelled 😌✋ pic.twitter.com/oyHLV4Rtw8 — molly 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@mollywertenbe) July 22, 2020

No he’s not but I’ll take this opportunity to show off my signed shield #chrisevansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Jv0a6OHweh — Michael Buro (@winter_soulja_) July 21, 2020

since y’all are decided to trend #ChrisEvansisoverparty on false claims‼️ Here’s a checkpoint with beautiful pictures of our baby pic.twitter.com/MjkjlElAaY — HARRY SHES FIVE | claim 2:12 | 💍 (@heartmeetsbreak) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, in other news, Chris recently made the headlines after he was spotted on an ice cream date with Lily James. The new Hollywood couple was spotted spending an afternoon together at a park. They were last seen together at a party in London. After playing Captain America for almost a decade, he was last seen in Mark Bomback's mini TV series titled Defending Jacob. Chris will next be seen joining Ryan Gosling in Anthony Russo and Joe Russo's The Gray Man.

