Chris Hemsworth Returns As A Mercenary For Netflix's Extraction; First Look Out Now

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth's first look from upcoming Netflix Original film was released this week, and fans are already going crazy for his new action avatar. Titled, Extraction, the film is set to release in April 2020 and will see Chris as a mercenary.

According to USA Today, Chris will be seen as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who has been hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, who will be played by Indian TV actor, Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The film will follow the two through Dhaka, and Bangladesh, as they develop a close friendship throughout the journey.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the filmmaker believes Tyler Rake is a fascinating character because of his emotional cowardice more than his physical appearance. He added, "Tyler awakens something within him that he's buried and pushed aside for many years. He's come to terms with the fact that his number could be up any second. The innocence and purity from this young kid reminds him that there's still more to do on Earth before he departs", reported USA Today.

Chris Hemsworth plays a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly mission of his career.



Get your first look at Extraction (via @usatodaylife) premiering April 24 pic.twitter.com/s2G8XiYcBD — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

Chris Hemsworth told, that Extraction was a fresh change for him. As a father of three, Chris was able to tap into a "rawness and authenticity that is hard to fake. Every sort of perspective you have on anything in life changes when you have a child - it's no longer about you, it's about them. The idea of that not being the case or the loss of a child, I can't imagine anything worse."

Netflix's action-thriller is coming to the streaming service on April 24, 2020. On the other hand, he will also be seen as Thor once again in the upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

