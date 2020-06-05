Chris Trousdale, Actor And Ex-Member Of Dream Street Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 34

Chris's Former Bandmate Jesse McCartney's IG Post

McCartney also dedicated a post on his Instagram profile for Chris and recalled him as an incredible dancer. He wrote, "Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days."

Jesse Said He Envied Chris As A Performer

He also revealed that he would often reflect on their time together and will never forget his smile, "I truly envied him as a performer. We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I'll never forget your smile."

Chris Also Appeared In Shows Like Shake It Up and Austin & Ally

Trousdale began his acting career on the stage at the age of 8. He was seen touring with Ashley Tisdale for Les Miserables and later for a Broadway production with Lea Michele. After the band Dream Street parted ways, Chris continued to appear in television shows like Shake It Up and Austin & Ally.