Christian Bale To Join Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson In Thor: Love And Thunder, As A Villain!

Thor Ragnarok actress, Tessa Thompson earlier today, confirmed that Batman Begins star Christian Bale is moving to MCU from DC. The actor is to all set to join the cast of Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tessa told etonline.com, "Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic." She also revealed to have read the script and said she is loving it.

"I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie (Portman) and I. We're going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix," reported etonline.com

Tessa's character Valkyrie herself is set to go through a big change since the release of Avengers Endgame. Thor: Love and Thunder will continue on the post Endgame timeline, and will introduce Thompson as 'King' Valkyrie.

She confirmed the royal title and said, "She's king. If she can't find her queen, she'll just be king and queen at the same time."(sic)

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth instalment in the Thor franchise and will have a female Thor for the first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film will see Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster from the previous releases.

