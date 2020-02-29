Christina Aguilera Records New Version Of The Iconic Mulan Song ‘Reflection'

Christina Aguilera, who recorded the original iconic song, Reflection for Disney's Mulan, announced that she has recorded a new version of the same song for the live-action release of Mulan in the coming month.

During a performance on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Aguilera shared the news with her fans saying that she's recorded a new take on the song, as well as some new material for the live-action remake of the 1998 film.

"The live-action Mulan is coming out by the way. You have to go see it. I recorded a new "Reflection" and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original." She told the crowd.

There had been no reports on Aguilera's involvement in the film, this was the first news and a pleasant surprise for the fans of the classic. The song was originally performed on screen by Broadway star Lea Salonga, but Aguilera released a pop version, as her first single at the age of 17, which helped her land her recording deals and first album release with RCA.

Mulan, having an all-Asian star cast including Jet Li, Liu Yifei, Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma and Rosalind Chao, is set to release in cinemas on March 27, 2020.

