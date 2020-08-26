Christopher Nolan Offered To Change Tenet's Logo After US Bike Company Said It Was Designed By Them
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be changing the font of Tenet's title, after learning that the logo looked very similar to that of a bike company. According to a report in The Playlist, the US bike company Tenet's owner Tyler Deschaine has talked about the similarities in an Instagram post in 2019. He had reportedly expressed concern over being attacked for plagiarism even though their logo came first.
Nolan had responded to the post through an email, and he requested the owner to allow the filmmakers to continue using their font, and also offered to change it in case they had problems. In the email, the filmmaker wrote, "I guess lightning can strike twice, and obviously I understand that you would not want anyone thinking that you had been inspired by our movie's title treatment."
He also added that he loves the logo and would like to continue using it, "Feel free to quote me in shooting such misunderstandings down. I love our logo so I hope you won't feel this is necessary, but if you like, I can stop using it since it seems you went public with yours first."
Deschaine's Original Post
In his original post from 2019, Deschaine had shared that the company is not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. He wrote, "No, despite the striking similarities, we are not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe Nolan was inspired by our branding; regardless the apparent negligence is frustrating to say the least. Thank you to all the people that have reached out in support of Tenet (the bike brand)."
Deschaine Was Advised By His Lawyer Not To Pursue It Any Further
Deschaine then added, "When we became aware of this, our biggest fear was that many of our peers who haven't heard of Tenet (the bike brand, sh*t this is going to get old quick) might think WE stole the logo from Nolan, when in reality, we launched long before this movie was announced. If you would like to share this post to help spread the word, it would be greatly appreciated. I'm sure one day we'll all look back on this and shake our heads in disbelief." Deschaine later shared with Pinkbike, that he has been advised by his lawyers to not pursue the matter any further, as the matter could get dragged on for years.
Nolan's upcoming sci-fi film, Tenet has been delayed a couple of times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The anticipated 2020 will now release in countries where theatres have resumed operations, beginning September 3. The film stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and others in pivotal roles.
