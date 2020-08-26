Christopher Nolan Offered To Change Tenet's Logo After US Bike Company Said It Was Designed By Them

Deschaine's Original Post

In his original post from 2019, Deschaine had shared that the company is not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. He wrote, "No, despite the striking similarities, we are not making a movie with Christopher Nolan. Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe Nolan was inspired by our branding; regardless the apparent negligence is frustrating to say the least. Thank you to all the people that have reached out in support of Tenet (the bike brand)."

Deschaine Was Advised By His Lawyer Not To Pursue It Any Further

Deschaine then added, "When we became aware of this, our biggest fear was that many of our peers who haven't heard of Tenet (the bike brand, sh*t this is going to get old quick) might think WE stole the logo from Nolan, when in reality, we launched long before this movie was announced. If you would like to share this post to help spread the word, it would be greatly appreciated. I'm sure one day we'll all look back on this and shake our heads in disbelief." Deschaine later shared with Pinkbike, that he has been advised by his lawyers to not pursue the matter any further, as the matter could get dragged on for years.

Tenet Will Not See A Global Release

Nolan's upcoming sci-fi film, Tenet has been delayed a couple of times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The anticipated 2020 will now release in countries where theatres have resumed operations, beginning September 3. The film stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and others in pivotal roles.