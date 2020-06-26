Christopher Nolan's Tenet Release Delayed Again, Will Now Release On August 12

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been pushed back once again. Warner Bros. announced the new date for the film's theatrical release as August 12, 2020. While the film was originally set to release on July 17, the date was changed to July 31, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner Bros. released a statement which read, "Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

The news came after, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that movie theatres will not be included in Phase 4 of reopening in big cities like LA, and New York. The makers possibly don't want to release the film, which cost $200 million to make, while the audience is still not comfortable with visiting theatres. For now, Disney's Mulan is the first film to release post lockdown on July 24, 2020.

Coming back to Tenet, the action thriller has been one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases in 2020, and fans are eager to find out more about the film and its mind-bending plot. Not much has been revealed in the trailer and fans are keeping a keen eye on the cast and director Christopher Nolan's words about the film. Nolan recently told Entertainment Weekly, "This film is not a time-travel film. It deals with time and the different ways in which time can function. Not to get into a physics lesson, but inversion is this idea of material that has had its entropy inverted, so it's running backwards through time, relative to us."

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine among others.

