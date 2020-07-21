Christopher Nolan's Tenet Suffers Another Delay In Release; Warner Bros To Announce New Date Soon
Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was supposed to kick off the return of films to theatres has been delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros. In a statement to Variety, the studio chairman Toby Emmerich said, "We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature."
Tenet, originally set to release on July 17, was pushed back to July 31 due to the ongoing pandemic. While the studio hoped theatres will open soon, big cities like New York and Los Angeles still had theatres closed which caused the makers to push back the film once again to August 12. However, the rising cases have made it harder for businesses to open around the world.
Tenet Has Seen To Delays Since The Pandemic
Toby Emmerich told Variety that the studio is not considering a global release and could release the film in prominent markets like Asia as and when the theatres begin to reopen. The studio has also made it clear that Tenet will not get a digital release. Universal, Disney as well as Warner Bros. have moved some films to OTT releases, however, according to The Verge, Tenet being a Christopher Nolan film which perform exceedingly well at the box office, will produce a high source of revenue for the studio.
Tenet May Not See A Global Release
Toby added in his statement, "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."
Other Release Could Also Face Delays
It is unclear if Disney and Universal have also decided to push back their major releases like Mulan, The King's Man and more due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of theatres reopening.
Christopher Nolan's Tenet Release Delayed Again, Will Now Release On August 12
Netizens React: Fan Finds This Harry Potter Connection To Christopher Nolan's Tenet