Christopher Nolan's Tenet Suffers Another Delay In Release; Warner Bros To Announce New Date Soon

Tenet Has Seen To Delays Since The Pandemic

Toby Emmerich told Variety that the studio is not considering a global release and could release the film in prominent markets like Asia as and when the theatres begin to reopen. The studio has also made it clear that Tenet will not get a digital release. Universal, Disney as well as Warner Bros. have moved some films to OTT releases, however, according to The Verge, Tenet being a Christopher Nolan film which perform exceedingly well at the box office, will produce a high source of revenue for the studio.

Tenet May Not See A Global Release

Toby added in his statement, "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."

Other Release Could Also Face Delays

It is unclear if Disney and Universal have also decided to push back their major releases like Mulan, The King's Man and more due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of theatres reopening.