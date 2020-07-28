Christopher Nolan's Tenet To Release In 70 Countries Before The US

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is all set to release in over 70 countries starting from August 26 followed by which, the film will also release in a few selected US cities over the Labor Day weekend (September 7). An official statement was shared by the studio, Warner Bros. on Monday.

Tenet, which was supposed to release on July 17 has been delayed several times due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A week ago Warner Bros. delayed the film's release for the third time, and said they will soon announce a new release date. The statement shared by the studio, earlier this week, revealed that the film will hit screens between August 26 to September 18 in 70 countries including the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Korea, and Japan. India is not a part of the list since the lockdown is still in place in major cities, and there have been no talks about opening theatres anytime soon.

Theatres around the world closed in mid-March to help prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. According to reports, many countries have reopened cinema halls with capacity limits and other safety measures. The statement revealed that on Wednesday, August 26, Tenet will release in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. The film will be hitting the screens in more countries on August 27 and 28, followed by September 3, 10, 17 and 18.

Tenet is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. The science-fiction spy drama starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson will explore inversion, a fictional capability that plays with the flow of time and space. Not much has been revealed about the film that also stars Clemence Poesy, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

