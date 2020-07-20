Colin Farrell Opens Up About The Batman's Script And Danny DeVito's Penguin From Batman Returns

Colin Farrell On Danny DeVito

Earlier, the franchise has seen actor Danny DeVito play the role of Penguin in Tim Burton's 1992 cult favourite Batman Returns. Colin also talked about DeVito's role and said it was "incredible".

"I saw Batman Returns back in the day when it first came out, so of course, I have seen Danny DeVito's Penguin and loved it. The first Batman with Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger and Michael Keaton was incredible. And Danny's Penguin was devious. It was so incredible, I remember it so clearly," said Colin Farrell.

Colin On Joining Matt Reeves' The Batman

Talking about Christopher Nolan's contribution to the Batman franchise with his trilogy, Colin revealed that the filmmaker was the reason he got on board for the Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman. He added, ''I was obviously a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world. He brought it back to life and gave it a kind of immediacy and contemporary significance. For those reasons it's really cool to be part of it."

The Batman Will Release In October 2021

The Batman, set to be led by Robert Pattinson also features Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in October 2021.