Colin Farrell Opens Up About The Batman's Script And Danny DeVito's Penguin From Batman Returns
Colin Farrell, who will be seen playing the role of Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin in the upcoming Batman project, revealed that the film does not borrow material from the character's comic story. He added that in the film, director Matt Reeves' script will explore an incredible original story.
Colin told the UK's SFX Magazine that Matt Reeves' story has managed to stay unique and at the same time also bring the DC superhero's familiarity for the die-hard fans. As some who has watched all the previous films, he said, ''I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. It feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."
Colin Farrell On Danny DeVito
Earlier, the franchise has seen actor Danny DeVito play the role of Penguin in Tim Burton's 1992 cult favourite Batman Returns. Colin also talked about DeVito's role and said it was "incredible".
"I saw Batman Returns back in the day when it first came out, so of course, I have seen Danny DeVito's Penguin and loved it. The first Batman with Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger and Michael Keaton was incredible. And Danny's Penguin was devious. It was so incredible, I remember it so clearly," said Colin Farrell.
Colin On Joining Matt Reeves' The Batman
Talking about Christopher Nolan's contribution to the Batman franchise with his trilogy, Colin revealed that the filmmaker was the reason he got on board for the Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman. He added, ''I was obviously a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world. He brought it back to life and gave it a kind of immediacy and contemporary significance. For those reasons it's really cool to be part of it."
The Batman Will Release In October 2021
The Batman, set to be led by Robert Pattinson also features Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in October 2021.
