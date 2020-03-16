    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advocates Self Isolation, 'You're Not Allowed Outside Your House'

      By
      |

      Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged his fans through an Instagram post to stay in-doors and self-isolate, and he did it while feeding carrots to his two pet ponies, Lulu and Whiskey.

      Arnold Schwarzenegger

      The 72-year-old actor while sitting at his kitchen table said, people should not leave their homes to stay safe. "The important thing is that you stay at home because there's a curfew now," He continued, "No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is 72 years old. After 65, you're not allowed out your house anymore in California, so you gotta stay home. That's what we do. We don't go to restaurants, we don't go to anything like that anymore here."

      While sitting at the kitchen table, Arnold in the video was seen feeding carrots to his ponies, Lulu and Whiskey. "We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and have a good time and get entertained. Look at that beautiful smile she has!" he exclaimed while pulling them closer to his chest.

      ‪Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.‬

      "No more restaurants, forget all that, gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. You stay home."

      Earlier Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media accounts and posted a picture with her pet dog, asking her fans to stay out of trouble and inside their homes. The caption read, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegeman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. 📸 @Cavanaughjames"

      Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. 📸 @Cavanaughjames

      Several countries have announced an emergency and lockdown to control the contamination. All public events and gathering have been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus. Many films including big releases like Mulan, No Time To Die, Fast 9, A Quiet Place II and more have postponed their releases indefinitely.

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
