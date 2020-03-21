    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus: Did Disney Foresee The Quarantine In 2010 Movie Tangled?

      Disney's much-celebrated 2010 movie Tangled is yet again grabbing eyeballs, thanks to the world, that is currently undergoing a major shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare. According to Google's latest report, the name of the kingdom in Tangled has been on the top of the most searched list over the last week. Guess why? Rapunzel, who is shown locked up for years in a tower before her life takes a U-turn is apparently the princess of Corona in the animation movie. Her magical long hair has the power to provide eternal youth and heal, which is used by an old witch (who apparently steals her as a baby) to keep herself young.

      As a teenager, the princess becomes curious to discover the outside world and starts her journey with a good-hearted thief, Flynn.

      Well, the coincidence has blown the minds of the netizens who think that the princess had been quarantined for 18 long years, though not by choice and also had practiced social-distancing away from the village of Corona.

      Here are the few reactions of netizens, on the weird prediction of Disney:

      The lyricist of the movie, Glenn Slater also took to his social media handle and sarcastically tweeted that he didn't sell any stocks based on the social disruption information.

      Well, Tangled directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, had Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, etc., giving their voices to the animated characters. Produced by Roy Conli, the movie was a huge success at the box office.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
