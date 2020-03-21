Coronavirus: Did Disney Foresee The Quarantine In 2010 Movie Tangled?

Disney's much-celebrated 2010 movie Tangled is yet again grabbing eyeballs, thanks to the world, that is currently undergoing a major shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare. According to Google's latest report, the name of the kingdom in Tangled has been on the top of the most searched list over the last week. Guess why? Rapunzel, who is shown locked up for years in a tower before her life takes a U-turn is apparently the princess of Corona in the animation movie. Her magical long hair has the power to provide eternal youth and heal, which is used by an old witch (who apparently steals her as a baby) to keep herself young.

As a teenager, the princess becomes curious to discover the outside world and starts her journey with a good-hearted thief, Flynn.

Well, the coincidence has blown the minds of the netizens who think that the princess had been quarantined for 18 long years, though not by choice and also had practiced social-distancing away from the village of Corona.

Here are the few reactions of netizens, on the weird prediction of Disney:

Uhhhh. So we are all stuck at home.... like Rapunzel trapped in her tower in Tangled.

The kingdom of CORONA#tangled#coronakingdom#disney pic.twitter.com/CQgPyHUqb3 — Change (@saakanksha012) March 21, 2020

Okay. Just found out that #Rapunzel in the movie #Tangled- lived in the Kingdom of #Corona where she was locked up (isolation/quarantine?!) in a tower!

Waiting for another Disney conspiracy theory 😂😅https://t.co/VodNs5nsGz — नव्या (@navyaa115) March 21, 2020

Well, if i remember correctly , Mother G was actually just giving a hip check to that door to keep it closed . #RapunzelQuarentine #Corona #Tangled — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) March 21, 2020

So, Mother Gothel was technically hiding her from “Corona” #Tangled pic.twitter.com/8G2oIUpT95 — silambarasan (@that_90s_kiid) March 21, 2020

Rapunzel in #Tangled was quarantined in the kingdom #Corona, and yet Flynn Rider managed to find her. So if this says anything - I am still hopeful you guys! — Sonakshi Saluja (@SonakshiSaluja) March 21, 2020

Did you remember how Rapunzel was quarantined in her tower for 17 years, and the kingdom in Tangled is called Corona...?? 😮😮😂❤ #DisneyPrincess #Tangled #Rapunzel #Quarantine #Corona

Stay at home and do what rapunzel did.. 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/R9o5vClNBI — Sanjula Nadeeshani (@Julaa_oleesh) March 21, 2020

You know what the name of the kingdom was in the .@Disney film #Tangled where Rapunzel was kept quarantined....

KINGDOM OF CORONA . — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) March 21, 2020

The lyricist of the movie, Glenn Slater also took to his social media handle and sarcastically tweeted that he didn't sell any stocks based on the social disruption information.

Just want to say, I didn't sell ANY stocks based on this information. https://t.co/FRsHoMYxmP via @nypost — Glenn Slater (@SlaterLyrics) March 20, 2020

Well, Tangled directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, had Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, etc., giving their voices to the animated characters. Produced by Roy Conli, the movie was a huge success at the box office.